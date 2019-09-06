With Bo Hogeboom throwing four first-half touchdown passes, No. 3 Argyle showed just how much it wanted to take the state’s No. 1 ranking away from La Vega.
But the Pirates weren’t going to let that top spot slip from their grip easily.
La Vega held Argyle scoreless in the second half until Tito Byce rammed across the goal for a two-yard touchdown run with two seconds remaining to seal a 49-35 win over the Pirates Friday night at Willie Williams Stadium.
With Byce rushing for 211 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries, Argyle (2-0) beat La Vega (1-1) for the second straight year during the regular season. The Eagles avenged a 31-14 loss to the Pirates in last year’s Class 4A Division I Region 2 finals.
It wouldn’t be shocking if the two powerhouses met again in the playoffs.
“Our kids played hard the whole game,” said La Vega coach Don Hyde. “In the grand scheme of things, this game meant nothing. They beat us in the second week last year and we beat them when it mattered. That’s the plan right now going forward.”
The Eagles scored touchdowns on six of their first seven possessions while amassing 384 yards total offense to open up a 42-21 halftime lead.
But La Vega’s defense clamped down in the second half and the Pirates scored a pair of touchdowns to cut Argyle’s lead to 42-35.
Jar’Quae Walton busted up the middle for a 64-yard touchdown run with 9:05 left in the third quarter before Landry Kinne lofted a 12-yard touchdown pass to Sol’Dreveon Degrate on the first play of the fourth quarter.
It was the fourth touchdown pass of the night for Kinne, who hit seven of 17 passes for 250 yards. But the Pirates couldn’t get into scoring position again before Byce sealed the win with his two-yard touchdown run with two seconds remaining.
Hogeboom hit 12 of 20 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns as the Eagles amassed 514 yards total offense.
“They’re big and physical and they do stuff that gives you trouble,” Hyde said. “You load up the box, they’re going to throw it. You play fast they’re going to run it. You got to kind of try to guess with them and it’s hard. Defensively, we’ve got seven kids out there it’s their second varsity football game. They can do nothing but get better. As long as we’re doing that we’re fine.”
Hogeboom began firing holes in La Vega’s defense on the first drive as he found tight end Jasper Lott over the middle for a 16-yard touchdown barely two minutes into the game.
The Pirates got a bad break when an inadvertent whistle by the officials erased a fumbled punt recovery. Argyle took advantage of the break as it got great field position at La Vega’s 37 following another Pirates punt. Byce exploded around the left side for a 24-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a quick 14-0 lead.
La Vega roared back when Kinne hit Elisha Cummings on a screen pass that he turned into an 84-yard touchdown. But it didn’t take long for Argyle to respond as Hogeboom hit Alex Gonzales for a 39-yard touchdown to open up a 21-7 lead with 3:24 left in the first quarter.
There was still time for another Arygle touchdown in the first quarter as Byce ran for a 1-yard touchdown as the clock expired to open up a 28-7 lead.
With Ara Rauls intercepting Hogeboom’s pass, the Pirates stopped Argyle for the first time. Kinne fired a 69-yard touchdown pass to Demicco Chambliss to cut the Eagles’ lead to 28-14 with 9:39 left in the second quarter.
But once again, La Vega’s defense couldn’t stop Argyle as Hogeboom hit Lott for an 11-yard touchdown with six minutes left in the first half.
La Vega answered with another big play as Kinne hit Malachi Wright for a 70-yard score, but Argyle came back with Hogeboom’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Cole Kirkpatrick to open up a 42-21 lead with 1:47 left in the first half.
