Aledo’s offense scored fast and often, and the University Trojans had no answer in falling, 77-10, to the No. 1-ranked Bearcats Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium. It took just over one minute for the Aledo Bearcats (7-1, 6-0) to set the tone of the game against University (4-4, 2-4).
Aledo’s thunderous start began with two plays on the team’s first drive as quarterback Jake Bishop hooked up with running back JoJo Earl for a 56-yard touchdown pass. University fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the Bearcats again only needed two plays for a second touchdown. This time, it was Earl on the ground with a 9-yard run to the end zone. Earl had a massive game in terms of point production for Aledo, as he was responsible for six of the Bearcats’ touchdowns.
The Trojans had bright spots in their offense at times, including a 30-yard run from Jeremiah Stroupe leading to a field goal from Chris Balderas, University’s only first-half points. The Trojans defense, however, failed to stop Aledo’s offense, giving up touchdowns on all seven of the Bearcats’ drives before the break.
The turnover game was not friendly to the Trojans either. Aside from the score from the kickoff fumble, University tossed an interception that led to another Aledo touchdown late in the first quarter.
University’s problems carried over into the second half. After opening the third quarter with consecutive 15-plus yard carries by Stroupe, the Trojans’ drive halted. Mistakes on a University punt led to another quick Aledo touchdown. The Trojans were finally able to fully click on offense as quarterback Jacob Bryant found receiver Corey Sandolph for a 75-yard touchdown, the team’s only one of the game.
The University defense looked as if it would finally be able to limit the Bearcats’ scoring, forcing Aledo to kick a field goal. Another miscue resulted in a running into the kicker penalty and Aledo scored again two plays later.
Aledo added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter on the back of reserve Garrett Key, who had 20 carries of his own for 120 yards and three touchdowns. The Trojans were still not completely silenced. It seemed as Sandolph opened University’s final drive with a big return, but just like many of the kickoffs of the night, it was negated due to a penalty on the kicking team.
For the Trojans, Stroupe finished with 95 yards rushing on 15 carries. Bryant went 9 for 14 passing for 156 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Sandolph led all receivers with 118 yards.
For Aledo, Earl finished with 58 rushing yards for three scores and caught seven passes for 157 yards and three more touchdowns. Quarterback Jake Bishop was 17 for 20 passing for 328 yards and four touchdowns.
University is on the road next week, traveling to take on Everman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.