LORENA — Looking back two years later, Bradley Lina didn’t hesitate in admitting it. This wasn’t a lie detector test, but Lina had no qualms about being honest.
“I was scared, I’m not going to lie,” Lina said. “But I just had to go out there and do my best, and I knew what I had was good enough.”
The situation in question would cause many a teenager’s knees to wobble. Lina served a two-game apprenticeship on the junior varsity in his sophomore year at Lorena in 2017. Then Lorena head coach Ray Biles brought the quarterback up to the varsity for Week 3, and essentially tossed him the keys to the Leopards’ offense.
The defenders were faster. The lights, somehow, brighter. The crowd swelled significantly bigger than the gatherings that turned out for the JV games.
To feel nervous was totally normal. Here’s the thing, though — there’s a difference between acknowledging fear, and succumbing to it. Lina didn’t relay panic to his team that night — or in the many successful nights since. If anything, he demonstrated the opposite, a level head far beyond his years. He exuded fearlessness.
“It’s been two years now since we threw him into the fire,” Biles said. “There’s a big difference, especially when you’re the starting quarterback, going from Thursday night to Friday night. … But he always had tough skin. If he made a mistake, he’d let it go, and just refocus. He’d say, ‘Let’s go, what’s the next play?’ He wasn’t one to dwell and pout when he messed up.”
Lina’s cool resolve has served him well as Lorena’s starting QB the past two years. Last season, he engineered the Leopards’ run to a district championship and an 11-2 record, while passing for 2,846 yards, running for 675 more, and accounting for 41 total touchdowns. He was selected MVP of District 8-4A and named as the first-team quarterback on the Trib’s Super Centex team.
Having a guy like Lina around for another year puts Lorena in a higher tax bracket. He’s just that much of a luxury.
“He’s a stabilizing influence on the roster,” Biles said. “He’s got a pretty good grasp of what we’re trying to do.”
Starting early
When Lina was in elementary school, he used to gun passes back and forth to his older brother Brandon until his fingers hurt. “I was always hoping I’d be a quarterback,” Bradley said.
Ty Moore first had a sense that Lina would someday be a star high school quarterback as a seventh grader. Moore, Lina’s friend and top receiving target, couldn’t outrun the passes Bradley threw. Even better, Moore found that no matter how much he zigged and zagged and danced, somehow Lina never lost track of his receiver.
“I’d say ever since seventh grade, even younger than that, we’ve been connecting,” Moore said. “We’ve just been ready. We’ve seen eye to eye for a lot of plays. Even when we mid-play change the route, he sees it and connects with the ball.”
Lina’s running ability brings an element that the defense must respect. Even with a reliable running back like A.J. Brem returning in the Leopards’ backfield, Lina’s scrambling should continue to move the chains for Lorena.
“Whenever I’m in trouble, I always just run,” Lina said.
He’s not a burner, mind you. But that didn’t stop him from averaging nine yards per carry last fall.
“He’s a competitor,” Biles said. “We always laugh when people say he’s not fast. He’s fast enough. You look at the 40 times kids run in the offseason, and there’s just always some kids whose 40 times are different when you put them on the field on Friday nights and people are chasing them.”
Now, don’t expect to attend a Lorena game and see Lina tote it 30 times. He’ll pick and choose his spots. Biles said that the Leopards’ offense has some built-in RPOs — run-pass option plays — that capitalize on Lina’s versatile set of skills.
So, Lina can zip a pass to his receivers, and he can zip past a would-be tackler. His most cherished quality remains his unrelenting pluck.
Feeding off confidence
He believes Lorena will win. Scoreboard doesn’t really matter. His teammates feed off of the quarterback’s confidence, and they believe, too.
That’s the way it played out in Lorena’s 51-43 win over Texarkana Liberty-Eylau in last year’s area playoff round. Even when the Leopards let a 23-point third-quarter lead slip away to a one-score advantage, Lina didn’t panic. The QB passed for 290 yards and five touchdowns in the victory, and kicked a 22-yard field goal as well. (Did we mention that Lina handles the kicking and punting duties for Lorena, too?)
Close games expose a player’s grit. They’re football’s roller coaster, equally exhilarating and terrifying at once.
“It’s a little bit of both. It is fun, because you try to fight and come back, and it is a little nerve-wracking, because you never know how the outcome will go,” Lina said. “The biggest thing is to basically never give up and always give your hardest no matter what happens.”
At six-foot tall and 175 pounds, Lina doesn’t boast the kind of size that catch the eye of college recruiters. He said he’ll play college football if he gets an offer, but didn’t seem overly concerned if one didn’t come. “If not, I’ll just get on with my life and go work,” he said.
First, there’s the matter of senior year. Lorena’s seniors — players like Lina, Moore, Brem and safety Zane Grimm — want to go out with another district championship. They want to play into December. They want to show Lorena’s underclassmen what it takes.
“You always want to leave a legacy for kids to look up to and for people to remember you by,” Lina said.
Part of that legacy: It’s OK to be nervous. Just don’t show it.