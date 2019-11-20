GARLAND – On the way to their second UIL State Volleyball Tournament, the Blum Lady Cats passed a large, yellow sign on the highway which read, “Slow Down. Speed Kills.” Unfortunately, in volleyball, so does height.
For the second time in three years, Blum was out-hit and outsized by a taller opponent, losing its Class 1A state semifinal match on Wednesday to defending state champion Neches in straight sets, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13, at the Culwell Center.
“I always said the girls play taller than they are listed, but there is no magic pill to make them taller than six feet,” said longtime Blum coach Lauren McPherson, a 2002 Blum graduate.
Without a player over 5-10 in height, the Lady Cats were little match for the taller and more experienced Neches Tigers team, falling behind each in each game and rarely able to mount a rally. Blum ends the year with a 30-15 record. Neches (40-15) advances to Thursday’s 1A title game to go for a repeat state championship.
Every game in the early Wednesday meeting followed the same somber pattern. Neches, with three players 5-10 and taller, jumped out to an early lead, using its height and experience to power to an advantage. Then McPherson would call timeout for Blum to slow the momentum, after which play would resume and the pattern would repeat itself.
McPherson said the groundwork is being laid for future Blum successes one state tournament trip at a time.
“I can remember in 2012, we lost our regional semifinals game and was just kept working,” she said. “We work out at 5:45 a.m. every morning and that keeps us together. I believe these girls are the future of the Blum volleyball program.”
Senior Emma Rodriquez, who was part of the first state tourney team as a sophomore, said the Lady Cats program will continue to get better.
“There were no nerves for us like the last time. We knew what we were facing and we knew what we could do,” she said. “This is the not the last you have heard of Blum volleyball, that’s for sure.”
In the first set, the Lady Cats fell behind 6-1, then called their first timeout. That helped some, but Neches was still able to score eight of the next 13 points.
In set two, the Lady Cats mounted their best offensive rally of the game. Blum called timeout with the score 10-4 Neches, but then scored the next five points, forcing Neches to call a timeout with the score 11-9 in favor of the Tigers. Blum was unable to sustain the momentum and had to call another timeout down 18-11.
“I thought our girls worked hard and did a good job executing our game plan,” McPherson said. “They knew what they were up against.”
In the third game, Blum dropped behind 11-2 and 20-7 before trying to break the flow with timeouts. A few minutes after the second stopage, Neches’ Raegan Hill closed the match with another strong kill that Blum was unable to catch up with.
Over the three-set match, Neches had 44 kills to only 16 for Blum.
“Well, the first thing, I have to acknowledge they are pretty good,” McPherson said. “Our girls work tremendously hard. I love being here at Blum and love what we are building.”
