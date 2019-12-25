In this season of giving, Midway won’t just be opening up its gyms, but its homes, too.
When the 59th annual M.T. Rice Holiday Basketball Tournament tips off on Thursday, it will feature a dash of international flavor. A pair of Australian girls club teams will participate in the field, as part of a three-tournament swing through Texas.
“It’ll really be a fun experience,” Midway girls coach Ben Holder said. “We’re not only hosting them for the tournament, but we’re housing the teams in host homes as part of the program. I think it’ll be a great experience for our students. Obviously it’s a lot different to have teams from an entirely different continent here, but it should be a lot of fun.”
The three-day tournament will play out across six gyms at three venues – Midway High School, Midway Middle School and Lorena High School. It again features a strong 48-team field – 24 teams in the girls’ division and 24 on the boys’ side.
In addition to the two Australian teams, the girls’ field will also include the Ardmore Lady Tigers from Ardmore, Okla., a tradition-rich Class 5A program that has reached the Oklahoma state tournament in two of the past three seasons. Closer to home, Centex schools like Belton, Temple, Waco High, Lorena and Robinson will join host Midway in the girls’ bracket. The rest of the field will be made up of teams from around the state, highlighted by Boswell, which has won two of the last three M.T. Rice tourney titles, Round Rock Westwood and Southlake Carroll.
But, naturally, nobody will make more an effort to get to the tournament than the Aussies. They’re doing a bit of “time traveling” to make the 20-hour trek from Melbourne, Australia, flying out on Dec. 26 there and arriving on Dec. 26 in Dallas. They’ll land about 1 p.m., and are expected arrive in Waco around 4 before both teams, designated as Red and Blue, have games at 6.
“They’ll probably be exhausted,” Holder said. “But without a day after Christmas to play with, that’s unfortunately the way we had to schedule it.”
The Pantherettes own a rich M.T. Rice history, having won their home tournament 25 times, most recently in 2017. Holder’s team is 12-5 and ranked 21st in the state in Class 6A, and should be one of the teams to beat. Obviously, Midway wants to win the tournament, but more important than that is just buffing out any rough edges, Holder said.
““I think we have a good chance of winning the tournament,” Holder said. “But it’s always a tough environment, and the biggest thing is that we just need to work on getting better. That’s what your Christmas tournament is for, to knock the rust off and get right for the remainder of district play.”
It’s been far longer since the Midway boys claimed an M.T. Rice title. The Panthers are shooting for their first title in the event since 1983, but if any group should be unfazed by that drought it’s this one. Midway is 12-5 overall and 2-0 thus far in District 12-6A, ranked 24th in the TABC’s 6A poll. Paced by 6-foot-7 Incarnate Word signee Godsgift Ezedinma, this shapes up as the Panthers’ sharpest collection of talent in years.
The boys’ field will also include fellow Centex teams Temple, Waco High, University and Lorena. Filling out the bracket are the likes of Class 6A’s 21st-ranked Austin Bowie, Class 5A’s 19th-ranked Burleson Centennial and Houston Christian, which is ranked among 6A private schools and won the M.T. Rice title in 2017.
The teams will start off in pool play, with each opening with two games on Thursday. Eventually, they’ll be whittled to gold, silver and bronze brackets, based on their pool play results. The gold division championship games are slated for 3 p.m. Saturday for the girls, followed by the boys at 4:30.
