Midway tries to be gracious hosts to the teams visiting for this week’s M.T. Rice Holiday Basketball Tournament. You’ll see Midway administrators filling up water jugs and trainers offering their services to injured players on other teams. Some Midway folks, including head football coach Jeff Hulme, even opened up their homes to players from the visiting Australia teams.
But the grace ends once the ball is tipped.
The Midway girls opted to leave the warm and fuzzy vibes in the hospitality room as they went out and snatched a berth in the title game on Friday. The 21st-ranked Pantherettes followed up a rout of Midlothian with a beatdown of Trimble Tech, 56-30, in Friday afternoon’s semifinals. That pushed the Pantherettes to Saturday’s 3 p.m. gold bracket championship game against prolific Keller Timber Creek, a 71-50 winner over Boswell in the other semifinal.
Meanwhile, the No. 24 Midway boys stumbled in the semifinals to a very good Burleson Centennial team, 68-56. The Panthers couldn’t overcome a cold-shooting start, and their championship drought in the M.T. Rice Tournament will continue, as they last won the event in 1983.
Against Trimble Tech, the Pantherettes out-hustled and out-muscled the Lady Bulldogs in the first half in building a commanding lead. Trimble Tech (14-5) trailed only 5-4 two minutes into the game following a nifty interior feed from Ly’tashia Jefferson to Ayanna Boyd for a bucket. Little did Trimble Tech know that it wouldn’t score again for more than 10 minutes of action.
Midway (15-5) proceeded to go on a 27-0 run that stretched from the last six minutes of first quarter through the first four minutes of the second. The Pantherettes aggressively attacked the boards to jump-start their transition game, and also displayed some crisp passing in their half-court sets to get some easy baskets. One of those primary recipients was sophomore post Marlissa Watson, who gave Midway its first double-figure lead at 14-4 on a sweet turnaround, and then later beat the first-quarter buzzer on a point-blank lay in following another round of tasty dishes.
“I thought that first half against Trimble Tech we played well,” Midway coach Ben Holder said. “We forced multiple turnovers, pushing the ball, we were sharing the ball, lots of assists, our assist-to-turnover ratio was incredibly good.
“Thing is, that third quarter sticks out in my mind. We played with lackluster energy. Right now that’s the only thing that sticks out to me. It’s kind of infuriating. It’s bad basketball to watch. I feel sorry for the people who paid for a ticket to watch the third quarter.”
Midway indeed let up on the gas pedal in the third. With a 41-10 halftime lead in their pocket, the Pantherettes got careless with their passing, and Trimble Tech capitalized by scoring the first 12 points of the quarter. Jada Hollie drilled a pair of deep 3-pointers and Jefferson sank another during the run for Trimble Tech.
Midway, meanwhile, was either coughing the ball up or tossing up ill-advised airballs. The Pantherettes didn’t score in the third until Shamaryah Duncan drew a foul and hit a pair of free throws with 2:33 to go. Trimble Tech ended up outscoring them, 14-4, in the period.
Holder said that he didn’t mince any words with his team after the game. That’s not the way he wants them to play.
“Of course, there’s a little bit of a message,” the coach said. “Not yelling and screaming, but just talking about respecting the game, understanding that there’s a way to play it and a way not to play it. Keep the intensity. Honor the game.”
Midway picked up the pace again in the fourth quarter, and showed more efficiency and energy. The Pantherettes even managed to bank in not one, but two 3-pointers, by sophomore guard Aziah Oliver and senior guard J’Lynn Gus.
Where Midway especially established its dominance was in the rebounding battle. It didn’t matter if it was the guards or the bigs, the Pantherettes effectively sealed off the Lady Bulldogs and gathered up the majority of the caroms.
“I think any good coach stresses rebounding. You’re only as good as your ability to go out and get boards,” Holder said. “If you’re getting outrebounded by double digit a game, I guarantee you you’re not winning very many games. If you hear me calling Jakoriah Long ‘Bunny Rabbit,’ there’s a reason. She gets in there and she can leap out of the gym. She’s one of our best rebounders.”
Long, a 5-8 guard, hopped her way to eight boards to go with 11 points. Watson and Shamaryah Duncan both scored 13 to lead the way for Midway.
Trimble Tech’s Dabresha Lamb led all scorers with 14.
In Midway’s 56-39 quarterfinal win over Midlothian earlier Friday, the 6-foot-1 Watson provided steady low-post scoring in a comfortable Pantherette win. Watson had a team-leading 17 points for the Pantherettes, while Duncan – the versatile senior Wichita State signee – picked up 12.
“It’s nice to have a post with some size. Marlissa is continuing to develop,” Holder said.
BOYS Burleson Cent. 68, Midway 56
It’s typically not wise to make too much of the first minute of a ball game, but this one told a compelling story.
Centennial’s two best players, Keryn Collins and Tayton Conerway, zipped to the hoop unfettered for easy layups. Midway’s two best players, Godsgift Ezedinma and Anthony Scott, came up empty on 3-point tries.
That foretold of a storyline to come. The Spartans found much easier scoring opportunities than the Panthers, who had to work for everything all night. Centennial opened the game on a 12-0 scoring run, and Midway had to play chase the rest of the way. Though the Panthers made a spirited rally to pull to within two points late in the third quarter, Centennial weathered the rampage and made savvy plays down the stretch to pull out the semifinal win.
Centennial (15-4) will face Hendrickson in Saturday’s gold division championship game at 4:30 p.m. at the Midway High arena. The Panthers (15-6) drop to the third-place game and a meeting with Keller at 1:30.
Midway’s sluggish start made it an uphill climb. The Panthers didn’t score their first bucket until Ezedinma banked in a jumper at the 4:23 mark of the opening quarter, and trailed 20-5 once the period ended.
At their best, the Panthers play with a frenzied – though controlled – energy. That’s what got them back in the game, as they doggedly pursued loose balls and brought swarming double teams to the Spartan ballhandlers.
With two minutes left in the second quarter, Centennial seemed so out-of-sorts by that pace that it spread the floor and went into a stall for more than a minute, holding the ball near midcourt. Naturally, that sparked a chorus of boos and cries of “Play basketball!” from the Panther fans in attendance.
Centennial took a 29-20 lead into halftime, but Midway had the momentum. That carried over into the third, as Scott consistently used his speed to get around defenders and swoop to the hoop. When he dished to Jordan Simmons for a trey, and then picked up a steal and fed Simmons for a layup with 90 seconds left in the quarter, Midway had whittled the lead all the way to 40-38, and the fans were lathered up to a dull roar.
But down the stretch, the Spartans had an answer for every Midway spurt. Their passing was superb, and Collins looked like the best player on a court full of all-state-caliber talent, getting to the basket whenever he wanted. He scored 14 points, but was one of four Spartans in double figures.
Conerway had a team-high 17, Zach Bolf scored 13, and 6-foot-8 forward Jacob Stuckey overcame four fouls to hit for 10.
Ezedinma scored 23 points, seized nine rebounds and blocked a shot to lead the way for Midway. Simmons banged in 14 points and Scott tossed in 13, including 10 in the fourth quarter, as he tried to rally his team to the win.
In Midway’s 74-52 trouncing of San Marcos in the quarterfinals, Ezedinma introduced himself to the Rattlers quickly and with authority. The big man drew a foul and hit free throw, buried an 18-foot jumper while drawing another foul and completing the three-point play, rattled in a 3-pointer, and then scored on a curl across the lane before San Marcos even scored its first bucket. Ezedinma’s personal 9-0 run set the tone, and the Panthers never trailed.
Then, just as soon as San Marcos tried to send an extra body or two in the direction of Ezedinma, the Panthers landed a haymaker from deep. Scott nailed consecutive 3-pointers to push Midway to a 15-2 lead at the 4:48 mark of the first quarter, and the pummeling had commenced.
Ezedinma scored 22 points and snatched seven rebounds for the Panthers. Scott contributed 16 points, and Tyler Webb gave the Panthers a jump-start off the bench, scoring 12 points and scrapping his way to six rebounds.
For the Rattlers (12-6), 6-foot-3 freshman forward Malik Presley scored 14 points, while aggressive senior guard Josh Deleon had 11.
