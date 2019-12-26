Midway boys coach Matt Brown described Keller Timber Creek’s defense as a “funky 3-2 zone.” At times, it resembled more of a 1-2-2, as it moved and shifted.
Whatever you call it, it made Midway work.
But all that gritty work led to a winning payday.
The Panthers used their size advantage to control the backboards and made an array of rigorous hustle plays to hold back the disciplined Falcons, 51-48, in M.T. Rice Holiday Tournament action on Thursday.
The victory pushed the 24th-ranked Panthers (14-5) to 2-0 on the day, making them winners of their pool and bumping them to the Gold Division bracket for the remainder of the tourney. Midway’s next game will come in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday against San Marcos.
It wasn’t easy by any stretch. So, what made the difference in this one?
“Our effort,” Brown said. “That was the biggest thing we talked about – we have to play harder than them. We said, if they play harder than us, they’re going to beat us. Because they’re just so scrappy. They don’t have any superstars or any big guys, they just play hard, play together. And they play good basketball.”
In preparing for this one, Brown sent a text message to former Midway coach Brad Chasteen, now the girls’ basketball coach at Austin Veritas, for some tips on how to pierce Timber Creek’s rugged defensive force field.
“I said, ‘How do you attack it?’ He texted me back and said, ‘It would take days to prepare for it,’” Brown said. “He said, ‘You’ve just got to kill them on the boards, play tougher than them.’ … We’ll take it. That’s one thing we emphasize (is effort and rebounding), and that’s good that we actually did it.”
It makes a difference when you’ve got a senior tag team like Godsgift Ezedinma and Anthony Scott. Ezedinma’s ability to both sky for rebounds – he yanked down nine of them, sometimes on the second or third jump – and stretch the floor with his outside shot gave the Falcons fits. Ezedinma, a versatile 6-foot-7 forward who has signed to play at Incarnate Word, spearheaded Midway’s scoring with 19 points.
Meanwhile, Scott’s pedal-to-the-metal style always puts a defense on edge. He frequently played Mr. Fix-It for Midway, turning a broken play into something good.
Case in point: Midway was able to stretch a six-point halftime lead to 12 after three quarters, as a direct result of Scott’s relentlessness. He showed off his scoring – following his own miss with an athletic mid-air retrieval and putback – and his heady floor general skills. In the final three minutes of the quarter, he spoon-fed Tyler Webb for a two-handed flush, set up Jordan Byers for an open 3-point splash, and zipped a quick pass to 6-foot-7 sophomore Caden Powell for a bunny.
Scott finished with 15 points, five assists and five steals.
“Ant has the X-factor, and that’s one thing we talk about,” Brown said. “He’s a million miles an hour, and I love that about him. Sometimes it gets the better of him, but I’d rather say whoa than giddy-up. He’s always going, he makes plays, he’s really unselfish, too. He may make a mistake here and there, but he plays for his team and really wants to win. He’s just a competitor.”
During a first-quarter timeout, Timber Creek coach Brad Mouser told his team, “If you’re going to dribble, they’re going to take it from you.”
And Mouser was right – Midway got its hands on the rock plenty whenever the Falcons tried to take them off the dribble. Ezedinma and Scott combined for eight steals between the two of them.
But when the Falcons moved the ball around via the pass, they found more success. They sliced the lead to 48-43 with 1:37 to play on a Jordyn Vicente free throw. But moments later, when the Falcons set up to press in the backcourt, Midway scored on a well-designed home run ball to Scott, who took off running and caught the deep pass on the other end before flipping up an easy layup.
It’s plays like those that make Midway a formidable contender to bring some rain to its 36-year championship drought in the M.T. Rice tourney.
“The biggest thing is that we want to win a tournament, and right now we’re at our tournament,” Brown said. “Which is more motivation, but we went 4-1 in Mansfield, we went 4-1 in Fort Bend, which were both quality tournaments.
“We do want to win five. Paul Langenfeld, the assistant coach who does a great job, he told me that it’s been since 1983 that Midway’s won it. Which would be great, but we’re just focused on getting better.”
Vicente, a smooth six-foot senior guard, dropped in 26 points to lead Timber Creek, but no other Falcon reached double figures.
In its opening game of the day against Montgomery, the Panthers coasted to a comfortable 69-45 win.
Scott, looking like he was playing in fifth gear to everyone else’s third, set the tone with 16 first-half points on his way to a game-high 26. He dropped in four 3-pointers in the runaway.
Ezedinma pitched in 17 points, including three 3-point swishes. For Montgomery, senior forward Tyler Elliott topped his team with 15.
Waco High 72, Southlake Carroll 69
Both teams staged some buzzer-beating theatrics, but it was the Lions who showed a smidgen more resolve in between the horns’ sounding.
Senior guard Jordan Fuller swished in 22 points to pace the Lions over the Dragons in an entertaining pool-play game. It was a nice bounce-back effort from Waco High (10-9), which had dropped a 64-63 nailbiter to Mansfield Legacy to open the tournament earlier Thursday morning, and which had a 14-point loss to Southlake Carroll earlier this year at another tournament.
“People forget we’ve only got two returning players from last year, so we’ve got a lot of JV kids still finding their way,” Waco High coach Earl Farley said. “But it’s nice to have Jordan, he’s a good ballhandler, and that helped out a lot.”
Carroll trailed by a 64-53 score with 3:40 to play, but dialed up its defensive pressure to force Waco High into a spate of turnovers to get back in it. The Dragons’ Jackson Hinds hit a corner 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left to trim the gap to three, but after a timeout Waco High inbounded the ball to Fuller, who quickly pivoted away from the defense to run the clock out.
Earlier in the game, Fuller showed his savvy with a remarkable runner at the first-quarter buzzer. He inbounded the ball in the backcourt with five seconds to go, and zipped downcourt before tossing the ball up at the top of the arc when a Carroll defender reached and committed the foul. The shot went in, and Fuller subsequently knocked in a free throw for a rare four-point play.
Somehow, the Dragons topped that highlight play with one of their own at the halftime buzzer. Carroll’s Ben scooped up a loose ball with time ticking away and flung a desperation 75-foot heave that both beat the buzzer and, inexplicably, made a beeline for the hoop, swishing through for a buzzworthy bucket.
But Waco High was able to maintain a lead throughout, consistently breaking the Dragons down off the dribble in its half-court sets. Four players chipped in 10 points apiece for the Lions – Ja’Mauri Outley (who had seven in the fourth quarter), Remond O’Neil, Corey Taylor and Keimon Taylor.
For Carroll, Johnson pocketed five 3-pointers on his way to a team-best 19 points.
Austin Bowie 76, Lorena 48
Coleton Benson was cold-blooded for Bowie, sinking five 3-pointers in the first quarter to spur his team to a convincing win over the Leopards.
Benson didn’t hit another trey after that opening quarter ended, but the damage was done, as Lorena had to play catch-up the rest of the way. Benson finished with 29 points for the game.
Vrail George knocked down a trio of 3-pointers on his way to 15 points to lead Lorena. Elijah Boarman added 11 and Sir John Strain had 10 for the Leopards, who dropped to 0-2 in the tournament after its second loss to a 6A team on the day. It also fell to Temple, 80-42, earlier Thursday.
GIRLS Midway 64, Ennis 29
The 21st-ranked Pantherettes tamed the Lions with ease in their tournament opener.
Midway (13-5) established its dominance in rapid fashion, busting out to a 22-7 lead after one quarter and extending the gap to 37-15 by the halftime break. Ennis (1-12) tried to stretch the floor with shooters behind the 3-point line, but the Pantherettes demonstrated high-level quickness in closing out, and came away with a boatload of blocks and deflections.
Even with a lead of 30-plus late in the game, Midway was still supplying no shortage of energy. With 1:16 to go, the Pantherettes’ Marlissa Watson swooped in for an emphatic block of an Ennis guard who had seemingly found a crease of daylight for a layup.
Reaghan Ride and Shamaryah Duncan each popped in 14 points to top Midway. Ennis was paced by Riley Pace with 10.
Midway’s late-starting second pool play contest against the Australia Red club team wasn’t finished as of press time.
Houston Kinkaid 49, Waco High 38
The Lady Lions couldn’t keep up with the well-balanced Falcons, as Waco High fell to 0-2 in the tournament.
Kinkaid didn’t have one player go off, but two scored 10 (Jazmyn Williams and December Stevenson) and two more chipped in nine (Nakeeya McCardell and Olivia Sullivan). Waco High was led by Aaliyah Clark’s 11 points.
The Lady Lions will play in the girls’ bronze bracket going forward, after losing to Midlothian, 38-30, in their first game earlier in the day.
