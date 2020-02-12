Lonnie Judd is headed back to Central Texas.
Moody ISD announced Wednesday that it would be recommending Judd as its new head football coach and assistant athletic director. The Moody school board approved the hiring on Wednesday night.
Judd is a familiar face to Centex football fans, as he worked from 1995-2009 on Kent Bachtel’s staff, including a stint as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Judd is a graduate of Midway and Baylor, and began his coaching career at Reicher in 1991, where he coached football, girls basketball, track and field, and powerlifting.
Since 2009, Judd has been at Keller Timber Creek, where he held posts as assistant head football coach and offensive coordinator, assistant track coach and head wrestling coach.
Judd said he was “extremely excited” to be coming to Moody, and that part of the appeal was coming back home.
“When the Moody job opened, I was immediately interested,” he said. “I’m a Central Texas guy, a Midway guy, a Baylor guy, and it just feels so good to come back home.”
Moreover, Judd sensed that there was an opportunity to build something special at Moody.
“I really do (feel that way). They’re doing things right in Moody, they’ve got a great superintendent in Gary Martel, who’s a football guy, a great board that is committed to doing everything right. I think we can build up a heck of a program,” he said.
Judd will start in Moody on March 2.
The Moody job opened in December when Jason Hill resigned after two seasons. The Bearcats were 3-7 in the 2019 season.
