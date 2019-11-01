AXTELL — Ryder Hohhertz and Evan Norward supplied the gas for Moody’s running game, as the Bearcats topped the Longhorns for their first District 8-2A Div. I triumph.
Hohhertz had two drive-capping TD runs for Moody (2-7, 1-4), both in the first half as the Bearcats took a 21-7 halftime edge. Meanwhile, Norward showed off his dynamic big-play ability, as he got loose on TD scampers of 88 and 45 yards.
Laderius Sanders made a scoring catch and Koby Hollingsworth had a TD run for Axtell (1-8, 0-5), which was forced to play chase much of the night.
