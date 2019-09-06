ABBOTT — Five different Milford players scored touchdowns as the defending state finalists rolled to a mercy-rule win over the Panthers.
Ricky Pendleton passed for two touchdowns, rushed for another and returned a punt 50 yards for a fourth TD for the visiting Bulldogs. Jax Miller had a hand in both of Abbott’s scores, rushing for a 5-yard TD in the first quarter and finding Brayden Beavers on a 15-yard strike in the second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.