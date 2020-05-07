Small in stature, big in heart. That’s an apt description of Anthony Scott, Midway’s starting basketball point guard the past four seasons.
Fortunately for Scott, a four-year university conducted a heart scan and is giving him a mammoth opportunity.
Scott signed with Texas A&M-International on Thursday. The NCAA Division II school in Laredo has a new coaching staff, led by Rodney “Mac” McConnell, former head coach at Tarleton State. For Scott, it was an opportunity he couldn’t resist. He’d had a lot of interest from junior college teams, but the Dust Devils were his first D-2 offer.
“I’m extremely excited for him,” said Midway head coach Matt Brown “It’s one of those things where he has really worked hard over the past few years, and he’s been overlooked sometimes because of his lack of size, but it’s really rewarding to see that hard work pays off.”
Scott is the second player from the Midway 2019-20 basketball team to sign to play in college, joining 6-foot-7 forward Godsgift Ezedinma, who is bound for Incarnate Word. Brown said that he couldn’t be more gratified in seeing both of his dynamic duo get a shot to play at the next level.
“I think it’s great representation for the program, but most of all those kids’ work ethic,” Brown said. “I’m just so happy for them. One thing that (Conroe coach) Daryl Mason always said to me – you know you’re doing right when your assistant coaches are getting offers to be head coaches, and when your players are getting to go to school.”
Scott, a 5-foot-7 human bullet who was equally effective scoring from 3-point range as he was venturing in among the trees, amassed a 105-39 win-loss record in his four years at Midway. That’s the all-time program record for most wins in a career. As a senior, he earned his third straight Super Centex first-team honor while averaging 18.5 points and 4.3 assists per game.
Texas A&M-International also has a commitment from Journee Phillips, a guard from San Antonio Wagner who “plays like Ant, except he’s 6-2,” Brown said.
“When those two get on the court, I can’t imagine how intense it’s going to be,” Brown said. “Both of them are alpha dog players who will make you work hard defensively. I really like what the staff down there is doing.”
