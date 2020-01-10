It was the kind of night that made it easy to worry that the sky was falling.
While lightning streaked outside, the Belton Tigers rained 3-pointers inside the Midway arena.
But instead of hunkering down, the Panthers fought back and came away with an 81-74 overtime victory on Friday on their home court.
The visiting Tigers nailed 11 3-pointers in the first half and led by double digits on two occasions.
But Midway’s guards refused to let the Tigers get too comfortable. C.J. Calhoun threw in a barrage of shots of his own from beyond the arc in the second quarter and Anthony Scott sparked the Panthers’ key run in the third.
Finally, in overtime, Scott and Calhoun made the two baskets that took the Panthers from a two-point deficit to a three-point lead they would not relinquish.
Scott finished with 23 points, Calhoun added 21, Godsgift Ezedinma contributed 16 and Jordan Byers had 11 to help the Panthers prevail.
Midway (19-7, 5-1 in 12-6A) bounced back from a five-point loss at Temple earlier this week.
Belton forward T.J. Johnson scored a game-high 26 points as he drilled eight 3-pointers to lead the Tigers.
But at the end of the fourth quarter, Belton guard Josh Rardin made two key plays to send the game to overtime.
Rardin leaned into a foul on a 3-point attempt. He missed the shot, but went to the line for three tries and made all of them to tie the game at 69.
Midway edged back in the lead by three, but then Rardin went to the basket for a layup and drew a foul. He made the free throw to tie the contest again, this time at 72 with 27 seconds left.
The Panthers couldn’t get a good look at the end of regulation and the game reset for five more minutes of overtime.
Tigers forward Tyson Pine made a pair of free throws for the first points of the extra period.
But Scott responded for Midway by driving into the lane and hitting a jumper to knot it at 74.
Calhoun tossed in the last of the contest’s 28 made 3-pointers with 1:39 left, igniting a roar from the Panthers’ home crowd.
With that, Midway was on its way to a 9-0 game-ending run for the victory. The Panthers kept Belton from making a field goal in overtime.
Scott led the way as the Panthers erased a 10-point deficit in the third quarter. He got in passing lanes, crashed the boards and got to the free-throw line to score eight straight points to start Midway’s key 14-0 run to take a 53-49 lead.
“He is just a little lightning bolt,” Midway coach Matt Brown said. “He makes big shots. That’s Anthony Scott.”
Earlier in the game, it was Calhoun to the rescue. He made three 3-pointers in 43 seconds to slice a 10-point Belton lead to one.
The Tigers (18-8, 2-4) kept firing and seemed to be heaving in shots from all over the gym.
But Scott made an inside basket on a dish from Calhoun with six seconds left in the second quarter to limited Belton’s lead to four at halftime.
