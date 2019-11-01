Midway couldn’t have picked a better time to put together its best all-around game of the season.
Quarterback Jared Moore passed for two touchdowns and ran for two scores as the Panthers romped to a 52-28 win over Temple on Friday night to take command in the District 12-6A race.
The Panthers (6-3) and Wildcats (7-2) are tied for the district lead at 6-1 with one regular season game remaining. But Midway can clinch the No. 1 playoff seed from the district with a win over Belton next weekend.
“I think our kids really came out focused and ready to go,” said Midway coach Jeff Hulme. “We had a great week of practice. We’ve felt good about this team all along. You run into bumps and things along the way, but these guys have persevered and have done exactly what we asked them to do and that’s to bond together as a team and play together as a team and have fun together.”
Moore delivered a tremendous game as he hit 14 of 21 passes for 195 yards while rushing for 94 yards on 12 carries.
“He got after it and it was good to see him have a game like that,” Hulme said. “He ran the ball really well and had great command, and I thought he made some smart decisions. You don’t want your quarterback to be scared and he wasn’t scared at all.”
Will Nixon played brilliantly as he rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.
“Will had a great game,” Hulme said. “That’s awesome against what Temple does. We got on his back and he was able to carry us.”
But just as important to Midway’s big win was its defense that forced three interceptions and three fumbles. Ben Smedshammer delivered the biggest defensive play in the first quarter when he returned a Temple fumble for an 89-yard touchdown.
Though Temple amassed 338 yards rushing with Anthony Jackson picking up 135 yards and Samari Howard adding 114, the six turnovers were too much to overcome.
“Temple hadn’t been giving up the ball all year and it was their time,” Hulme said. “Our kids made some plays. They just didn’t hand them to us. We forced fumbles and got good interceptions, and I’m real proud of our guys.”
The Panthers struck first as Nixon carried the load to set up Bryce Boland’s 37-yard field goal with 6:29 left in the first quarter.
Then the Wildcats committed their first turnover as Midway’s Eli Garvin intercepted a pass.
On the next play, Moore found Xavier Harris over the middle for a 50-yard touchdown to give the Panthers a 10-0 lead with 5:04 left in the first quarter.
Temple put together a tremendous drive as it moved 86 yards to Midway’s 5. But Jackson fumbled the ball and Smedshammer picked it up and rambled downfield for his 89-yard touchdown to push Midway’s lead to 17-0 with 1:14 left in the first quarter.
Midway was threatening to score again when Temple’s Taurean York intercepted Moore’s pass at the 5. But he fumbled on the return at the 21, and the Panthers took advantage of the turnover as Moore kept the ball for an 18-yard touchdown to lift the Panthers to a 24-0 lead with 8:48 left in the second quarter.
Midway’s lead grew to 31-0 when Moore ran for a 15-yard touchdown to complete a 76-yard drive with 4:53 left in the first half.
The Wildcats finally got on the board when quarterback Vance Willis ran for a 13-yard touchdown to cut Midway’s lead to 31-7 with 3:47 left in the first half.
Though Temple’s offense was productive in the second half with three touchdowns, Midway couldn’t be stopped as Moore hit an eight-yard touchdown pass to Harris and Nixon ran for a 30-yard score in the third quarter. Nixon finished off Midway’s scoring with a nine-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Now the Panthers will turn their attention to Belton in the season finale with a chance to clinch the No. 1 playoff spot from the district.
“We’re going to Belton and they’re going to be ready for us,” Hulme said. “I don’t care what tonight did. They’re going to be ready to go next week, so we’ve got to be ready to go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.