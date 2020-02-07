Midway boys’ basketball coach Matt Brown saw his team get knocked back on its heels early in games a couple of times recently, so he wanted to see the Panthers focus better even before the tip.
The Midway seniors delivered.
Panthers seniors Anthony Scott and Godsgift Ezedinma combined to score 15 points in the opening quarter and Midway led from the first basket to the final buzzer to claim a 76-52 victory over Temple on Friday night at the Midway arena.
After the game, the Panthers celebrated Scott’s 100th varsity victory at Midway. He held up a commemorative poster and posed for pictures with his team.
But Scott really made his statement during the contest versus the Wildcats.
The senior point guard went aggressively to the basket all night. He finished with 24 points and six assists.
His highlight of the night came on a baseline drive that saw him spin the ball from an odd angle after taking heavy contact under the basket. The ball seemed to defy physics as it found its way through the rim and Scott went to the free-throw line to complete a 3-point play.
That memorable sequence put Midway ahead 51-32 and in firm control of the District 12-6A contest.
As well as Scott played, his senior teammate Ezedinma was equally effective.
The 6-foot-7 Ezedinma dominated the paint early in the contest, then stepped outside to nail a couple of 3-pointers at key moments.
Ezedinma finished with a game-high 25 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
“Ant and GG, they’re our big leaders,” Brown said. “They’re putting us on their backs right now and that’s what you expect down the stretch. You expect your seniors to play well.”
Scott started the game with a 3-point play, then Ezedinma made inside baskets on assists from C.J. Calhoun and Jordan Simmons.
Panthers sixth man Tyler Webb got in the action with a put back and Calhoun hit a 3-pointer to cap a game-opening 12-3 run.
That set the tone for Midway (24-9, 10-3 in 12-6A), which is alone in second place in the district standings.
Temple (21-7, 8-5) cut the Panthers’ lead to four points when Leon Hudson registered a 3-point play early in the second quarter.
But Midway responded with an 8-2 mini run, finished off by a Simmons 3-pointer on an assist from Webb. That helped the Panthers take a 10-point advantage to the break.
Midway then put the game away with a 9-2 run to start the third quarter. Once again, Scott and Ezedinma fueled it. Scott dished to Simmons for the first basket, then took the ball to the hole himself. Ezedinma followed with a pair of baskets, including an and-one that put the Panthers in front 41-24.
And that’s how Brown got the aggression he wanted from his team throughout the contest.
“That was everything,” Brown said. “We wanted to come out and be the first ones to punch. It doesn’t start when the game tips off. It starts before the game. That’s one thing we talked about as a team, we wanted our approach to be better.”
Webb finished with 10 points, joining Scott and Ezedinma in double figures, and also grabbed seven rebounds.
Temple guard Jaiden Pate was the only Wildcat in double digits with 12 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.