The Midway marching band’s show featured some elaborate props, including what appeared to be a rolling log cabin, as they performed at halftime of the Midway versus Waco High game.
The Panthers football team went for a more straight-ahead approach.
Midway running back Will Nixon ripped right through the middle of the Waco High defense and the Panthers followed him to a 55-15 victory in District 12-6A play on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
Nixon finished with 165 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries.
His first two totes picked up Panther first downs and sent a signal that he would be the difference.
“He came out smoking and really from the first carry you could tell he had some zip in his legs,” Midway coach Jeff Hulme said. “He just ran really well. Caught the ball well out of the backfield too.”
But Nixon saved his best for his last carry. With Midway (3-2, 3-0 in 12-6A) leading 34-2 early in the fourth quarter and facing a fourth-and-one from the Waco High 36, the Lions defense looked like they had the Panther star back stuffed at the line of scrimmage. But Nixon bounced back, kept his feet, and the broke loose for a 36-yard touchdown run.
It was all over at that point, but backups for both teams got in some highlights in the final period.
Midway backup quarterback Tyler Webb scrambled to his left and then took off for a 48-yard touchdown.
Waco High (0-4, 0-2) answered a few minutes later when sophomore running back Ernest Ware broke away for a 56-yard touchdown.
It was a positive sign for the Lions, who have won just one game in the last two seasons under second-year coach Kwame Cavil.
“That’s why you give guys a chance to play,” Cavil said. “At this point, when you’re getting beat, you have to try to see who you have.”
Midway dominated the first half as it kept Waco High toiling deep in the Lions own end.
Waco High started its first two possessions at its own 7- and 12-yard lines and the Lions didn’t cross midfield until they trailed 20-0 early in the second quarter.
Midway partially blocked a punt and the Lions committed a couple of mental errors that contributed to the field-position woes.
“It’s tough,” Cavil said. “We’ve got to control the three phases of the game and we didn’t. We got that punt blocked and didn’t get it past the 40. That’s tough. And our returner wasn’t getting outside the 10. Those are lessons to be learned.”
Meanwhile, Midway marched 54, 36 and 31 yards for touchdowns on its first three drives.
Panthers defensive back Za’Carius Murray dived to make an interception at the Waco High 31 to set up Midway’s third score. From there, Nixon carried three times for 24 yards, including the 11-yard touchdown.
That was Nixon’s third score of the half. He had a two-yard touchdown run that put Midway in front 7-0 with 5:26 left in the first quarter. After starting quarterback Jared Moore hit wide receiver Jaylon Gibson for a 24-yard gain to the Lions’ 1, Nixon finished that possession too with a one-yard touchdown plunge.
Nixon consistently found running room through the middle of the Waco High defense as he carried 11 times for 86 yards in the first half.
“That’s sort of what we talked about in our staff meeting this week,” Hulme said. “What are we good at right now? Let’s go hang our hat on it and let’s just get better. That’s what we did.”
With the Lions spying the backfield, Moore executed a play-action pass and hit Duff Hunt for an 18-yard touchdown that put the Panthers in front 27-0 with 7:25 left before halftime.
Behind by four touchdowns, Waco High put together its best offensive possession late in the second quarter. The Lions used 14 plays to march 68 yards and chewed up almost seven minutes of the quarter.
But Midway stood firm inside its own 5. Panthers linebacker J.B. Brown dropped Waco High running back Adrian Rodriguez for a one-yard loss on fourth-and-two from the 3.
Waco High still got on the scoreboard as a result of the drive, though.
On Midway’s first play of its ensuing possession, with 22 seconds left before the break, the Waco High defense outflanked Gibson on a jet sweep. Caught in his own end zone, Gibson attempted to reverse field, but Lions linebacker Zamarion Johnson led a swarm that tackled Gibson for a safety.
Moments later, the two teams went to the halftime locker room with Midway leading 27-2.
EXTRA POINT: Midway inducted its 2019 Athletics Hall of Fame class before the game. The honorees included baseball and football standout Todd Glaesmann (class of 2009), three-time all-state basketball star Judy Holcomb (class of 1991), 2008 Super Centex Football Offensive Player of the Year John Hubert, and two-time state championship softball coach Sherry Rogers.
