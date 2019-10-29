Even when you experience a familiar result, the feeling isn’t always the same.
Take the 2019 Midway volleyball team, for instance. The Pantherettes weren’t necessarily the odds-on favorite to win district, at least not in the eyes of head coach Ryan Porter.
They got it done anyway.
Midway steamrolled Waco High in its final regular season match on Tuesday, winning, 25-8, 25-9, 25-15, at the Waco High gym. By virtue of that outcome, the Pantherettes took hold of the outright District 12-6A title and the district’s No. 1 playoff seed that accompanies it.
It was the second straight year Midway had won district and the program’s fifth district title in the past six years. Nevertheless, this one was far from a given when the season commenced back in August.
“It is (nice). We weren’t expecting it this year,” Porter said. “We graduated two years in a row seven and eight seniors, and good seniors that started and played all the way around. To do that two years in a row shows the depth of our program, how hard the kids work from the time they get in it.
“I’m very proud of them. We weren’t the favorite in district at the beginning. I’m proud of them for getting it done.”
Midway (25-18 overall, 15-1 district) had done most of its heavy lifting long before its match with the Lady Lions, the league’s last-place team. So this one offered the opportunity for the Pantherettes to tinker a bit. After Midway’s starters like Reese Rhodes and Isabel Glasson took care of business in the opening set, they reclined on the bench as the Pantherettes’ backups took the court.
Those reserves handled the duties ably the rest of the way, and that’s important, Porter said.
“We’ve got to keep working on depth,” Porter said. “You’re always working on depth. We let the starters go set one and then we worked on getting some experience for those who may be called on in the next few weeks.”
Though the Lady Lions were playing out the string, they didn’t roll over and play dead. Waco High actually held a lead in the early moments of each of the first two sets before Midway overtook the Lady Lions, who struggled to sustain any momentum.
Midway delivered some four-star service, tallying 14 aces on the night. Gabby Jones led the way with four aces, including consecutive whistlers in the second set. Cindy Mellen dropped in three aces, while Trinity Alcorn, Emma Wachsmann and Kara Wachsmann all picked up two apiece.
Glasson topped the Pantherettes with four kills, while Alcorn, Rhodes and Jones nabbed three apiece on a balanced scoring night.
Now that the Pantherettes have stuffed their trophy case a little more, they’ll go chasing more hardware in the playoffs. Porter said that Midway will play A&M Consolidated in a warm-up match on Friday, and then will face either Mesquite Horn or Tyler Lee in the bi-district round next Tuesday in Corsciana.
“We’ll have to show up and play pretty good ball, and after that we’ll run into Plano West (ranked 14th nationally by USA Today) or Prosper,” Porter said. “So it’s time to put on your work gloves and get to work.”
No. 1 Crawford 3, Bosqueville 0
The top-ranked Crawford Lady Pirates wrapped up their 13th-straight district title by going on the road for a 25-9, 25-9, 25-9 victory over second-place Bosqueville.
Outside hitter Anne Williams posted a match-high 18 kills and McKenna Post, Taylor Westerfeld and Kylie Ray combined for 21 more. Crawford setter Lexi Moody finished with 40 assists.
The Lady Pirates (41-4, 10-0) finished another undefeated run through loop play, boosting their district winning streak to 110. Crawford earned a bye in the first round of the upcoming playoffs.
