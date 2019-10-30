Midway Shoemaker

Midway’s Will Nixon sprints past Shoemaker for a touchdown in the first half.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Midway running back Will Nixon, who carried the Panthers to a key district win over Killeen Shoemaker last week, added another triumph as he won the WacoTrib.com offensive player of the week poll. Nixon, who rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Shoemaker, received 2,978 votes, exactly 700 clear of Marlin wide receiver Tra Butler.

West linebacker Joseph Pendleton claimed defensive player of the week with a whopping 7,387 votes, barely outpolling Whitney linebacker Dawson Hightower, who garnered more than 6,000 votes. Pendleton made 15 stops, including a tackle for loss to help West defeat Maypearl, 27-10. The win clinched a playoff spot for the Trojans.

