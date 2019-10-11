COPPERAS COVE — The Midway Panthers extended their District 12-6A winning streak to 38 games with a 42-20 win over Copperas Cove on Friday at Bulldawg Stadium.
The Cove defense played well for much of the game, but the key to the game for Midway (4-2, 4-0 12-6A) was big plays on offense. On two of its three scoring drives in the first half, Midway’s offense had a big play to spark the drive. The first such big play was a 34-yard run by Will Nixon to the Cove 13-yard line. Two plays later, Midway found the end zone.
The second such play was a 50-yard pass from Jared Moore to Zach Stewart. Moore found Nixon on the next play to give Midway a 21-14 lead at half.
Cove hung around, thanks to its efficient running game, led by the efforts of Elijah Delacruz and Micah Cox — who converted a fourth-and-3 to set up Cove’s first touchdown.
The Cove offense also got a spark from wide receiver Jaylin Smith who had a 30-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Midway held a slim seven-point lead at half, 21-14.
In the second half, it was more of the same. Big plays by Midway’s offense and some miscues by Cove’s offense led to the Midway lead extending to 28 points before Cox busted off a 96-yard touchdown on a kickoff return late in the fourth quarter.
Cove recovered an onside kick with a little over two minutes left in the game, trailing 42-20. Unfortunately for the Bulldawgs, they were unable to capitalize. They fumbled the ball at the 50, and Midway ran out the rest of the clock.
Offensively for Cove, Shane Richey was 9-of-20 for 66 yards passing. Delacruz had 55 yards rushing on three carries. Cox provided 312 all-purpose yards with 155 yards rushing and 157 return yards, including the 96-yard touchdown.
Copperas Cove (2-5, 1-4) is off next week, and will have two weeks to prepare for the suddenly resurgent Harker Heights Knights.
Midway plays the Knights (3-4, 3-2) on Friday at Midway. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.