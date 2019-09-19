KILLEEN – Midway’s long district winning streak continued, not with a bang but with a sigh of relief.
After both Midway and Ellison failed to score in the first overtime, Panthers kicker Bryce Boland nailed a 31-yard field goal to give Midway a 24-21 lead after the opening possession of double overtime.
Then the Panthers put up a wall inside their 5-yard line and forced an Eagles field goal attempt, which kicker LaCharles Sapp missed after a bad snap.
That’s how Midway escaped Leo Buckley Stadium with a 24-21 overtime victory and its 36-game district winning streak intact.
The Panthers (2-2, 2-0 in District 12-6A) never trailed Ellison (1-3, 1-1), but there were some nervous moments.
Ellison quarterback Breezion Spiller darted 20 yards on the Eagles’ first play of the second overtime to set up a first-and-goal at the Midway 5.
After Eagles running back Ezekiel Sheridan ran three yards on first down, Midway’s ZaCobie Haverly came up with a huge tackle of Sheridan for a two-yard loss on second and goal. One more attempt by Sheridan couldn’t get in the end zone and Ellison settled to try to tie it with a 19-yard field goal.
Earlier, Midway came up with a couple of key drives to hold back Ellison.
Panthers quarterback Jared Moore led a 62-yard touchdown drive out of the halftime locker room. He hit Zach Stewart for a key 32-yard gain to the Ellison 3. Midway running back Will Nixon scored two plays later for a 14-7 lead.
After Ellison answered with a Sheridan rushing touchdown, Moore took Midway on a 70-yard drive. A 49-yard completion to Kaleb Fonteneaux sparked the march, which Moore finished with a one-yard touchdown run for a 21-14 lead.
Once again, Sheridan finished off an Ellison answering drive with a three-yard run to tie it at 21 with 6:38 left in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers and Eagles went to halftime tied at 7 following a slightly sloppy first two quarters.
Midway quarterback Jared Moore and running back Will Nixon couldn’t gather in an errant snap late in the first quarter and Ellison defensive tackle Daylan Littlejohn recovered to set up the Eagles first trip deep into Panthers territory.
However, Midway took the ball back before Ellison could score.
Spiller, trying to scramble and make a play on second-and-goal from the 6, instead fumbled. Midway defensive end Luke Horner scooped the bouncing ball and returned it more than 20 yards to the 43 before he was corralled.
That set up the Panthers’ first scoring drive as backup quarterback Preston Recks directed a 57-yard march. Recks hit wide receiver Jaylon Gibson for a 30-yard gain to the Ellison 6 for the key play that led to Nixon’s one-yard TD run.
Ellison quickly answered behind Spiller.
The Eagles quarterback completed 4 of 4 passes for 51 yards on their ensuing drive, including a 26-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Traelen Williams.
The Spiller to Wiliams connection drew Ellison even with Midway with 2:07 left in the second quarter.
Midway, which was set to receive the kickoff to start the third quarter, had crossed midfield with more than a minute left before the break, but Eagles defensive back Brian Jones intercepted a Moore pass. That squashed the Panthers chance to take the lead before halftime.
Midway ran just 25 plays for 103 yards in the first two quarters.
