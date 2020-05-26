Several Central Texas soccer players have been honored on the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches’ all-region and all-state teams.
In Class 6A, Midway junior midfielder Anson Abshire was picked as a first-team all-region player, while unbeaten Belton was represented by defender Oscar Vargas (first-team all-region), midfielder Edgar Soto (first-team all-region) and goalkeeper Andres Martinez (honorable mention all-state). Additionally, Belton’s Ben Bralley was recognized as the Region Coach of the Year for Region II-6A.
For the Class 4A boys, Mexia and La Vega both had multiple honorees. La Vega forward Isaac Delafuente and midfielder Aidan Martinez were named first-team all-region and forward Omar Torres made the second team, while Mexia defender Chris Galvan and goalkeeper Jordan Hullum also made first-team all-region and midfielder Juan Hernandez and forward Fernando Navarro were honorable mention picks.
On the girls’ side, Belton’s standout goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman (only three goals allowed in district) was tabbed as a first-team all-state player. Belton forward Kirsten Bush was named first-team all-region and Lady Tigers midfielder Abby Cargile was a second-team pick.
In 4A, Mexia goalkeeper Victoria Paz — in her first year of varsity soccer for a first-year program — made TASCO’s second-team all-state squad. Also honored in 4A were Mexia’s Andreya Reyna (honorable mention all-state) Lorena’s Haley Flores (first-team all-region), Lorena’s Kaitlynne Jones and La Vega’s Cyndee Ruiz (second-team all-region), and La Vega’s Alejandra Montelongo (honorable mention all-region).
