Midway standout kicker Bryce Boland announced via Twitter on Monday that he has committed to play college football at Baylor.
Boland has handled kicking and punting duties for the Panthers the last two seasons. He went 125-for-125 on extra points and 8-for-10 on field goals, according to Midway play-by-play radio announcer David Smoak.
As a junior last season, Boland was the Super Centex Boys’ Soccer Newcomer of the Year.
Boland’s father, Brian Boland, is Baylor’s head men’s tennis coach.
