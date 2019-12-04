Midway Killeen (copy) (copy)

Midway kicker Bryce Boland with holder Chase Wetzel.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Midway standout kicker Bryce Boland announced via Twitter on Monday that he has committed to play college football at Baylor.

Boland has handled kicking and punting duties for the Panthers the last two seasons. He went 125-for-125 on extra points and 8-for-10 on field goals, according to Midway play-by-play radio announcer David Smoak.

As a junior last season, Boland was the Super Centex Boys’ Soccer Newcomer of the Year.

Boland’s father, Brian Boland, is Baylor’s head men’s tennis coach.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments