The Midway Panthers won their 35th consecutive district game, beating Killeen, 35-7, on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
Killeen dominated early and led 7-0 until halfway through the second quarter before the Panther offense reeled off 35 unanswered points to collect their first win of the season in District 12-6A-opening play for both teams.
“It was a tale of what we’ve kind of been going through all season,” said Killeen coach Neil Searcy. “We play pretty good football for a half, and in the second half we kind of went away.”
The Kangaroos’ disappearing act actually started on the last play of the first half, when quarterback Jared Moore connected with Xavier Harris on a 34-yard touchdown that give Midway a 14-7 lead.
From there, the Panthers (1-2 overall, 1-0 in district) scored 21 unanswered in the second half to win going away.
“It’s a huge win for us,” Midway coach Jeff Hulme said. “Anytime you can start off district play with a win, it’s huge.”
The Panthers’ district win streak dates back to 2013.
Hulme pointed to a first-quarter defensive stand as the catalyst for Friday’s win. Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Killeen executed a pop-up onside kick to perfection and had the ball at Midway’s 41 midway. But the Kangaroos could not mount an offensive challenge and punted back to Midway.
“Our defense making a stand right there was big. If they score and go up 14-0, who knows what happens after that,” Hulme said.
Killen drove 70 yards on the game’s opening possession to take a 7-0 lead. Powered by the running of junior Kadarius Marshall, the Kangaroos dominated play in the first quarter, controlling the clock and the line of scrimmage.
The Panthers tied the game at the 7:14 mark of the second quarter when Preston Recks found running back Will Nixon in the end zone. The Panthers took the lead for good on the last play of the first half when quarterback Jared Moore threw a touchdown pass to Xavier Harris.
“That kind of takes the wind out of your sails a little bit,” Searcy said. “Drive killers. We have to correct those kind of mistakes.”
Marshall was as good as advertised early for Killeen. His 35-yard run on the game’s opening possession set up the Kangaroos first score, an 11-yard run to the flat by Reggie Williams at the 9:40 mark of the first.
Midway’s offense didn’t touch the ball until the 4:27 mark of the first quarter, and punted away after a first down.
Will Nixon took matters into his own hands early in the second, breaking a 50-yard run straight up the middle to the Killeen 5. He scored on the next play, but it was called back a hold. Two players later, Preston Recks got it to him through the air for a 15-yard touchdown to tie the game, 7-7.
Midway effectively iced the game on the first possession of the third quarter, driving 65 yards on 11 plays to take a 21-7 lead. The Panthers ran it on nine of those plays and chewed up half the third-quarter clock.
Midway pushed it to 28-7 at the 2:15 mark of the third quarter when Moore connected with Zach Steward on an 8-yard touchdown pass.
Jaylon Gibson capped off the scoring midway through fourth quarter on a 54-yard run.
Nixon finished with 125 rushing yards and a touchdown. Moore went 15-for-21 for 171 yards and a touchdown, while Recks completed two passes, including the 15-yard touchdown to Nixon.
Marshall finished with 135 rushing yards for Killeen, 89 of which came in the first half.
