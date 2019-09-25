The Midway Panthers will induct a class of three former athletes and a coach into the Midway ISD Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the Panthers’ home football game versus Waco High on Friday.
The newest Panthers’ HOF class includes baseball and football standout Todd Glaesmann, three-time all-state basketball star Judy Holcomb, 2008 Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year John Hubert, and two-time state championship softball coach Sherry Rogers.
As a junior in 1990, Holcomb led the Pantherettes to the state basketball tournament when they were the state runner-up to Corpus Christi Calallen. Holcomb was named a high school all-American as a senior in 1991 and earned Super Centex Player of the Year and 4A Co-Player of the Year honors. She went on to play at Texas.
Glaesmann was a two-time Super Centex Baseball Player of the Year as a junior and senior in 2008 and 2009. He earned several high school all-American honors and was drafted in the third round by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 108th overall pick of the 2009 MLB Draft.
Hubert set the Central Texas single-season rushing mark when he rushed for 2,524 yards as a senior in 2008. He went on to play at Kansas State, where he was a first-team all-Big 12 selection in 2012.
Rogers, a 1980 Midway graduate, compiled a career record of 486-91 in 18 seasons as the Pantherettes’ head softball coach. She guided Midway to 18 straight district titles, eight state tournament appearances and Class 4A state championships in 1998 and 2010.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.