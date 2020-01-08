Both of Midway’s boys and girls basketball teams remain ranked in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches polls, as Midway is the only Central Texas school that can make that claim.

Midway’s girls are ranked 19th in Class 6A. The Pantherettes are 19-5 overall and 6-1 in District 12-6A following Tuesday’s 65-37 win over Temple.

Fairfield (22-3) is the highest-ranked girls team among area squads, as the Lady Eagles are up to No. 5 in Class 4A. Other local teams dotting the rankings are Marlin (12-4), No. 20 in Class 2A, Reicher (12-9) at No. 5 in TAPPS 4A, and Abbott, which is 15-0 and sitting at No. 21 in 1A. The Lady Panthers have been clicking along, included in their run are wins over 2A teams like Rice, Frost and Hubbard. They’re the only unbeaten team in the 1A rankings.

On the boys’ side, Midway comes in at No. 25 in Class 5A. The Panthers are 18-7 overall and 4-1 in 12-6A, dropping their first game in the loop on Tuesday with a 60-55 stumble against Temple.

Elsewhere, the Connally boys (9-4) are ranked 11th in 4A and their district mate China Spring (18-7) comes in at No. 21, and Eagle Christian (10-7) is No. 10 in the 1A private school rankings.

