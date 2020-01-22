Midway’s girls swimming team showed their flash in the splash pool, winning the District 10-6A title last weekend in Killeen. Meanwhile, Midway’s boys finished second to Belton, and in the combined boys/girls rankings Midway finished as the overall team champion. Midway’s combined score of 308 bested Belton by a single point.
For the Midway girls, sophomore Juliana Wiehrdt swam to district titles in the 50-meter freestyle and the 100 freestyle, while also coming up with legs on the first-place 200 freestyle relay team and the second-place 400 freestyle relay bunch. The 200 team also included Erika Neal, Hailey McDonald and Isabelle Lho.
Another sophomore Genevieve Biderdorf also turned in a splendid district meet for Midway, as she won district titles in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Biderdorf also helped the Pantherettes take second in the 200 medley relay, along with McDonald, Sophia Ramsey and Katriel Oyler.
The highlight for the Midway boys came in the 200 medley relay, as the Panthers shook off their No. 4 seeding and zipped to the district title. That foursome was comprised of JT Sword, Noah Rafalski, Ulises Cruz Mancinas and Toby Smyers. Midway also took silver medals behind Cruz in the 200 IM, Clay Crane in the 500 freestyle and Coby Canale in the 200 free.
Next up for Midway will be the Region III-6A meet in Mansfield on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.