WAXAHACHIE – A strong season by the Midway girls basketball team reached its conclusion on Thursday night.
Garland Sachse held Midway to a seven-point fourth quarter in taking out the Pantherettes, 59-48, in the Class 6A area playoff round at Waxahachie High School. Midway ends the season with a 27-8 record.
The Pantherettes led 32-22 after a tremendous first half, but Sachse (29-6) erupted in the second half. The Lady Mustangs put up a 20-point third quarter to go ahead 42-41 by the start of the fourth. Then they held off Midway in the final period to advance on to next week’s regional quarterfinals.
Shamaryah Duncan, Midway’s Wichita State-bound senior, busted four 3-pointers on the night on her way to 20 points in her final high school game. Fellow senior Reaghan Ridge added 10 points.
Sachse senior guard Tia Harvey led her team with 22.
