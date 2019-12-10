Maturity doesn’t just reveal itself in what you say or how you act. Sometimes it goes to the essence of who you are.
Case in point – the Midway girls basketball team.
The growth chart for the 10th-ranked Pantherettes continues to show rapid progress almost by the day. The team’s maturity was certainly on display as Midway took down Waco High, 62-32, in District 12-6A play on Tuesday night at the Midway arena.
Midway (11-4 overall, 2-0 district) held a relatively conservative 11-point lead over the Lady Lions (3-10, 0-2) at the halftime break, as the visitors showed no fear in disrupting the Pantherettes’ flow and forcing an array of turnovers. But in the third quarter, Midway patiently picked Waco High apart, going through a full systems check before launching.
“Most of these kids are returners for me,” Midway coach Ben Holder said. “I feel like I’ve known them a lot, but I feel like they’ve grown up a lot in understanding the game. I thought last year we would settle for some outside shots, one pass to a shot. I thought today we turned the ball a little bit better, facilitated, played more like a team basketball concept rather than, let’s just get out there and play run-and-gun.”
That’s not to say Midway is unable to do damage in the open court. Senior guard Jakoriah Long is a blur with the ball in her hands, and she zipped and navigated her way to a game-leading 19 points.
And when Long and her fellow seniors find their pace, they’re tough to catch. Waco High trailed 36-23 early in the third quarter after Ivory Scott scored in transition. But then Midway went on a 7-0 run, as J’Lynn Gus nailed a pull-up jumper after an outlet pass, Shamaryah Duncan buried a jumper from the wing off a tasty feed from Reaghan Ridge, and then Long pickpocketed a Lady Lion ballhandler for a breakaway layup.
“I just thought we had great energy. That was the biggest thing,” Holder said. “Sometimes if we know we’re up on a team we tend to relax a little bit, and I didn’t think that happened tonight. I thought we came out, exploded for a big number in the third quarter, 19 points.”
Indeed, Midway outscored Waco High, 19-7, in the third to stretch its lead to 23 entering the final quarter.
Duncan, a returning Super Centex star and Wichita State signee, didn’t have a lights-out shooting night, as several of her attempts rimmed in and out. She finished with a relatively quiet eight points. But her keen court awareness was constantly on display, and she set up her teammates with good looks all night, including a top-of-the-key find to a curling Alexa Doyle for a bunny to start the fourth quarter.
“Shamaryah is a special player,” Holder said. “Obviously, she’s been nominated for McDonald’s All-American by the program. She’s going to Wichita State. The word is just special. She’s one of those special players. She’s 5-11, but has a skill set of a point guard. She has speed, agility, handles, can shoot it. If we’re talking any skill set you want in a good basketball player, she possesses it.”
Waco High opened the game with plenty of verve, zipping out to a 7-1 lead after Keturah King scored on a press-breaking bucket. Midway fought back to take a 14-11 lead by the end of the quarter, and then wore down the Lady Lions from there. Waco High scored seven points in each of the final three periods.
Five different players hit 3-pointers in the win for the Pantherettes, and that was with the sharpshooter Duncan going trey-less.
“It gives us a lot of options,” Midway’s Holder said. “They don’t necessarily like the options we try to tell them sometimes, in that we want to go inside. We’ve got our young 6-1 sophomore post (Marlissa Watson) that we’re trying to develop as well, get her so confidence. We need to have an inside game when we play some really tough opponents.
“That’s not to take anything away from Waco High, have nothing but the greatest respect for Bervin Brown and what he does there.”
For Waco High, the ever-active King scored 10 points and yanked down nine rebounds.
