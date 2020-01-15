A pair of Central Texas’ top girls basketball players are among the nominees for the McDonald’s All-American Games.
Connally senior Miannah Little and Midway senior Shamaryah Duncan have both been named to that list, which includes the top 900 girls and boys players from around the country.
Both were Super Centex first-team stars last season. Little averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 assists per game in 2018-19, and Duncan, a Wichita State signee, averaged 12.7 points, 5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per night.
The final McDonald’s All-American rosters, featuring the top 24 girls and top 24 boys players in the country, will be unveiled on Jan. 23.
