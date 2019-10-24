KILLEEN – Adversity came calling for the Midway Panthers this week.
They answered with toughness and determination.
Coming off a loss to Harker Heights, Midway had to travel to play Killeen Shoemaker on a cold, rainy, windy night. But the Panthers ducked their heads and grinded out a 35-15 victory over the Wolves on Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Midway running back Will Nixon led the way by rushing for 243 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries. In doing so, he passed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season.
Nixon’s touchdown runs of five and 11 yards in the third quarter took the Panthers from a one-point deficit to a 13-point lead they would not relinquish.
The Midway defense swarmed Shoemaker after halftime and put up a pair of crucial zeroes in the third and fourth quarters.
With that, the Panthers (5-3, 5-1 in District 12-6A) set up a showdown with Temple for the district lead at Midway’s home stadium next week. The Wildcats (6-1, 5-0) host Waco High on Friday. Shoemaker (5-3, 4-2) is still in the hunt for its first playoff berth since 2015.
The start of the game was delayed 45 minutes by stormy weather in the area of Leo Buckley Stadium.
After they eventually kicked off, Midway and Shoemaker traded touchdown drives on each of their first two possessions in the first half.
The Panthers took the opening kickoff and marched 65 yards in 16 plays to take the initial lead. Midway converted a pair of fourth downs along the way, including quarterback Jared Moore’s four-yard run on fourth-and-two from the Panthers’ 43.
Nixon eventually capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown run that put Midway in front 7-0 with 5:46 left in the first quarter.
Shoemaker answered with a quick score as running back Ka’Jari Herrera broke loose for a 50-yard run to tie it at 7.
Then it was Nixon’s turn to run in the open field. On the sixth play of the Panthers’ ensuing possession, Nixon darted up the middle and left the Wolves defense behind for a 42-yard touchdown.
But Shoemaker held serve with its longest march of the half. The Wolves traveled 69 yards in 14 plays. Not wanting to punt into a stiff wind, Shoemaker converted three fourth downs on its marathon drive, including quarterback Ty Bell’s 11-yard touchdown run.
The Wolves edged into the lead when Monaray Baldwin, serving as the holder on the extra point, jumped up with the snap and completed the two-point conversion pass to kicker Kaleel Pomerlee.
Nixon rushed for 106 yards on 18 carries by halftime.
