Eldorado has tapped the Midway Panthers football program for its next head coach, hiring Midway’s Jon Long for that role following a Monday school board meeting.

Long served as Midway’s offensive line coach on Jeff Hulme’s staff for the past three years. He was also head powerlifting coach. Class 2A Eldorado will be his first head coaching job.

The Eagles went 10-2 during the 2019 season and reached the area round of the playoffs.

At Midway, Long helped build up a powerful O-line that sent the likes of Hakeem White (Texas Tech), Kaitori Leveston (Kansas State), Daizion Carroll (North Texas) and Wesley Ndago (Air Force) to Division I programs over the past three years.

