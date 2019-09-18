JoJo Ward is making the most of his time in paradise.
Ward, a senior receiver at Hawaii, has gotten off to a blistering start in the Rainbow Wahine’s first three games. He is averaging 108.3 receiving yards a game and has already hit the end zone five times.
That included a huge 10-catch, 189-yard effort against Oregon State in which he scored four TDs. Ward was named the Earl Campbell Award winner after that performance, an honor given each week to a standout player who has a Texas connection.
Ward was a Super Centex star at Midway, where he won District 12-6A offensive MVP honors as a senior in 2016. After Midway, he played two seasons at Tyler Junior College before transferring to Hawaii.
