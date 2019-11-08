MIDLOTHIAN — The playoff-bound Panthers rushed for 365 yards on their way to a convincing win over the Trojans.

University wraps up the season at 4-6, which marked a one-game improvement over last year and the Trojans’ best record since going 5-5 in 2012. Jeremiah Stroupe rushed for 198 yards in his final game for the Trojans, finishing with 1,285 on the season.

University trailed 33-0 at the half, but almost matched Midlothian (8-2, 6-2) in the final two quarters. Stroupe put the Trojans on the board with a 65-yard TD run in the third quarter, and Mike Lambert added a 1-yard TD dive in the fourth.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments