MIDLOTHIAN — The playoff-bound Panthers rushed for 365 yards on their way to a convincing win over the Trojans.
University wraps up the season at 4-6, which marked a one-game improvement over last year and the Trojans’ best record since going 5-5 in 2012. Jeremiah Stroupe rushed for 198 yards in his final game for the Trojans, finishing with 1,285 on the season.
University trailed 33-0 at the half, but almost matched Midlothian (8-2, 6-2) in the final two quarters. Stroupe put the Trojans on the board with a 65-yard TD run in the third quarter, and Mike Lambert added a 1-yard TD dive in the fourth.
