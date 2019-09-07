In Mexia, Blackcats quarterback Jaden Proctor accounted for 32 points and linebacker Drevaun Cooper returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown to get Mexia (1-1) in the win column.
Proctor threw four touchdown passes among his 207 passing yards. He also rushed for 41 yards, a touchdown and a 2-point conversion.
Mexia raced to a 34-7 lead by the break and stiff armed the Lions the rest of the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.