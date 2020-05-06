Mexia basketball star Jalen “JB” Busby has signed to continue his playing career at Eastfield College in Mesquite.
Busby averaged 20.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals an outing for the Blackcats during the 2019-20 season. The 5-foot-10 guard was the unanimous District 19-4A MVP and a first-team Super Centex performer.
Eastfield is a tradition-rich junior college program that went 27-7 in the 2020 season.
