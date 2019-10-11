FAIRFIELD — The Blackcats blew open a tight game in the third quarter, and served notice that they can certainly contend in District 8-4A with an upset of the ninth-ranked Eagles.
Mexia led 15-7 at the half, but outscored Fairfield (5-2, 2-1) by a score of 22-3 in the third quarter. Jarrell Wiley got the second-half scoring started for Mexia (3-2, 2-0) with a 28-yard touchdown run, his third of the game. The Blackcats also got a 36-yard scoring scurry from Tharron Pearl in the quarter and a 5-yard drive capper from Jaden Proctor.
Mexia hurt itself last year in the matchup with Fairfield due to turnovers, and this one started ominously, as Dylon Rushin intercepted a Mexia pass and danced 90 yards on a pick-six in the first quarter. But the Blackcats mostly cleaned things up after that, and came away with some big takeaways of their own.
