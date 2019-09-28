In Mexia, the Blackcats started fast and built a three-touchdown lead, then erased a slight deficit in the second half to defeat Madisonville in both teams’ 8-4A D-II opener.
With Madisonville leading 30-29 late in the third quarter, Mexia running back Jarrell Wiley ran 40 yards for a touchdown to retake the lead.
The Blackcats defense came up with a fourth-down stop at their own 33 with a minute left in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory.
Mexia led 22-0 when quarterback Jaden Proctor hit Evan Harrison for a 22-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. Proctor also had a 67-yard touchdown run a minute into the game that gave the Blackcats (2-2, 1-0 in 8-4A D-II) the initial lead.
Mexia, which didn’t play last week because flooding in the Houston area cancelled its game against Coldspring-Oakhurst, now has a bye week coming up. Madisonville (2-3, 0-1) hosts Fairfield on Friday.
