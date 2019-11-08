LORENA — Jaden Proctor looked like he was in playoff form for the Mexia Blackcats.
Proctor jitterbugged his way to five touchdown runs and added a sixth TD on a pass for good measure, as playoff-bound Mexia danced past Lorena in the final game of the year for the Leopards.
Proctor ran for 163 yards of Mexia’s impressive 380-yard total. Tray Jones chipped in 120 rushing yards and a TD for the Blackcats (6-3, 5-1), while Jarrell Wiley picked up 86 yards.
Lorena (5-5, 2-4) led 2-0 after the opening quarter, scoring on a safety when Mexia snapped the ball out of the end zone. But the Blackcats pierced the end zone four times in the second quarter to take control.
The Leopards got their passing game going in the second half, as Bradley Lina found Ty Moore on TD tosses of 20 and 58 yards. Lina finished with 246 passing yards, with Moore attributing for 184 of that.
