Mexia ISD has approved the hiring of Triston Abron as its new athletic director and head football coach.
Abron knows something about what it takes to lead a successful football program. He comes to Mexia from Omaha Paul Pewitt, where he led the Panthers to the Class 3A Div. II state championship game last season. Paul Pewitt went 14-2 with losses only to Daingerfield in district play and Gunter in the state final. He won Coach of the Year honors from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
The Mexia job opened in January when Frank Sandoval departed for West Mesquite after a three-year tenure. The Blackcats were 7-4 in 2019.
