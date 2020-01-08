Mexia’s Frank Sandoval is in line to become the new head football coach at West Mesquite, pending school board approval on Thursday. The news was first reported by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Sandoval went 15-18 in three seasons coaching the Blackcats, making a pair of playoff appearances. In 2019, Mexia was 7-4 overall and 5-1 in District 8-4A Div. II, finishing second in the district behind Connally.
Sandoval said it was a gut-wrenching decision, because he came to really love Mexia.
“When I first was looking at the Mexia job, I started making phone calls and went online, and we spent countless hours researching, because it’s a family decision, and I honestly didn’t find many positive things,” Sandoval said. “But when we got here, we made it our mission to celebrate our kids in a positive manner. We made it our baby. Because there’s this preconceived notion about Mexia, but … it’s a great town with good people who want their kids to be successful, and will let you push them.”
Sandoval said he wasn’t looking to leave Mexia, but the West Mesquite opportunity was “one I had to entertain, I had to listen to.” Among other things, the move will bring him closer to some family in that area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.