Methodist Children’s Home defensive back John Fomba recovered a fumble in the end zone and running back Reggie Williams ran 11 yards for a touchdown to help the Bulldogs establish a 14-point lead in the third quarter and they held on to the victory.

MCH’s Dremon Bible added a 25-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the fourth quarter to give the Bulldogs their first victory over Vanguard since 2013.

Oscar Padilla and Dalton Sawyer each scored rushing touchdowns for the Vikings (2-3) and quarterback Marlow Welch hit Sawyer for a four-yard touchdown pass to cut MCH’s lead to two in the fourth quarter.

But the Bulldogs made the key plays late to improve to 5-0 and 2-0 against fellow Waco private school six-man teams.

