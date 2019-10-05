MCH quarterback Solomon Harvey passed for 268 yards and six touchdowns in leading the Bulldogs to their third win over a public school this season.
MCH’s Dremon Bible and Reggie Williams each caught a pair of touchdown passes and the duo combined for 342 total yards.
With the win, the Bulldogs kept their record perfect at 6-0. Abbott (2-4) starts district play at Covington next week.
