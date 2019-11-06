paige gilstrap (copy) (copy)

McGregor’s Paige Gilstrap

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

McGregor senior golfer Paige Gilstrap has committed to play at the next level at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.

Gilstrap finished in second place individually and led the McGregor girls’ golf team to the Class 3A state title in May. She shot 13-over-par 157 in her third trip to the state tourney.

Gilstrap plans to sign her national letter of intent with The Citadel on Nov. 15.

