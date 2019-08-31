In McGregor, David Haynes Jr. made his head coaching debut at his alma mater and his Marlin Bulldogs put up a good fight. Marlin tied the game at 28 in the second half before McGregor pulled away at the end.
Running back Dayton Threadgill led the way for the McGregor Bulldogs, rushing for 118 yards and a TD on 16 carries. That helped McGregor make it a happy debut for new coach Mike Shields.
McGregor led 14-7 at the break and then held on in a high-scoring second half.
