In Bosqueville, McGregor exploded for 34 points in the second quarter and shut out Bosqueville in the second half to win this battle of Bulldogs.
McGregor wide receiver Caleb Carmichael caught two passes for 43 yards, but did most of his damage on the ground as he rushed for 131 yards and two TDs on four carries.
McGregor linebacker Chad Lorenz recovered a fumble for a touchdown and finished with eigh tackles and a TFL, while fellow linebacker Colby Franks had eight tackles, including two sacks.
By going on the road for the victory, McGregor improved to 2-0 under new coach Mike Shields. Bosqueville dropped to 0-2 after opening up against Mart and then playing 3A McGregor.
(0) comments
