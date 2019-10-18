MART — Unknowing Texas high school football fans across the state might have seen Mart’s 3-3 record heading into their second district contest and wondered if it might be a down year for the perennial power and two-time Class 2A Division II defending state champion. The third-ranked Panthers’ district foes are all-too-aware, though: It is the same Mart.
Wortham was the latest district opponent to be reminded of Mart’s amazing dominance, as the Panthers ran their record to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in District 11-2A with a 63-0 drubbing of the Bulldogs at Panther Stadium on homecoming night.
“Games like this are part of the process,” Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman said. “Our players know there is a bigger picture.”
That “bigger picture” would be winning state championships, which is the standard at Mart. Illustrating the point, the 1969 and 1999 Mart state championship teams were honored at halftime. The opponents will certainly get tougher once the playoffs begin, but the 2019 version would certainly like to join those teams (and others) and add their names to the championship ledger. Hoffman knows the three-peat will not be easy, despite what fans witnessed Friday.
“They know what the goals are around here. We want to keep putting decals on that press box,” he said, referring to the seven markers — each one shaped like the state of Texas — that signify each Mart state championship.
The only suspense for most of the game was how many plays it would take the Panthers to score, as their longest scoring drive was five plays. Keishawn Clater, Roddrell Freeman, Klyderion Campbell, Ty Sanchez, Kyler Martin and Dillon Lundy all found the end zone for Mart.
For the second straight week, the Mart defense held their opponent to negative total yards. The Panthers also registered a safety.
Next week Mart hits the road to take on Hubbard, which is also 2-0 in district after defeating Meridian, 58-0, Friday.
