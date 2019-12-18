On a cold, windy afternoon this week, the Mart Panthers football team boarded its bus and rode over to Baylor football’s Allison Indoor Practice Facility.
It was another Monday practice, leading up to a playoff game. That’s been a regular part of life for the Panthers’ five seniors.
In fact, Mart’s 12th graders, including starters Kyler Martin, Chris Bledsoe and Tonny Sanchez-Yanez and reserves Tyson Wade and Ben Shultz, have been a part of 21 Panthers playoff games in the last four years.
That’s three games as freshmen when Mart advanced to the third round in 2016, and six games a year during their three straight runs to the state-championship stage.
Mart, which won the Class 2A Division I state title in 2017 and the 2A D-II crown in 2018, is trying to lift that trophy for the third straight time.
But on Monday, it was just another first day of the week.
“I don’t try to count how many times I’ve played,” Sanchez-Yanez said. “I just try to go out there and have fun. It doesn’t bother me if someone else has more experience or if I have more experience than them. Whoever prepares hard enough is going to win.”
Mart has claimed seven state championships in school history and four since 2006. A year ago, the Panthers notched back-to-back titles for the first time.
On Thursday, Mart faces Hamlin at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Panthers (12-3) will try to make it a threepeat and bring home an eighth state title.
If Mart pulls it off, the school would join four others with eight state championships (Richland Springs set a new record with its ninth championship on Wednesday and Aledo has a chance to claim its ninth on Saturday).
That kind of history is inescapable.
“It’s definitely in the back of my mind, but I’ve got to focus on winning the game, not what we did in the past,” Martin said. “It’s one week at a time. We want to go 1-0 every week, just go and play our game every week.”
Following that day-by-day routine has helped Mart put together another long run. The Panthers were 2-3 at one point this fall after nondistrict losses to Franklin, Holland and Refugio.
But the relatively small senior class has guided Mart’s gigantic group of sophomores (there are 14 10th graders on the 25-man roster) and the Panthers have found their rhythm. Mart has won 10 straight to get back to AT&T Stadium.
Mart coach Kevin Hoffman gives a lot of credit to his seniors, and particularly Martin, Bledsoe and Sanchez-Yanez, for using their experience to set the tone for the team.
“Those three guys have played a lot of football games,” Hoffman said. “They know what it’s like to be there. They know what the ups and downs are. They’re there to tell those young guys that, ‘Hey, that’s ok,’ or ‘No, that’s not the way we do things. Here’s the way we’re supposed to do it.’
“Those three guys mean a lot to me and this program. This is my fifth year as the head coach and they’ve been around for all of them. So I owe a lot to those guys.”
As the Panthers took the field inside Baylor’s indoor football facility, the senior starters talked to the media. Although they all admitted they can’t keep from thinking about winning state, they stuck pretty close to the team line.
They want to go 1-0 this week.
“We wear shirts in practice and pregame that say 1-0,” Hoffman said. “It’s a championship mindset. We’re worried about the game this week and trying to win that game and go 1-0.”
Hoffman described all the processes that go into that way of approaching each week. And then he delivered the punch line.
“They understand that if they go 1-0 this week, they’ll end with a third straight state championship,” Hoffman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.