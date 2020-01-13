Mart’s Kevin Hoffman and La Vega’s Don Hyde know a little something about victories, and now they’ll serve as the head coaches in the Super Centex Victory Bowl this summer.
Hoffman will be the head coach of the red team in the 12th annual football game, which is a fundraiser for the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and will be assisted by Riesel’s Kyle Stifflemire, Whitney’s Mark Byrd, Belton’s Sam Skidmore and Reicher’s Tyler Holcomb. Hyde will serve as blue head coach with assistance from Academy’s Paul Williams, Live Oak’s Brice Helton, Texas Wind’s Travis Kaddatz and Rosebud-Lott’s Rafael Williams.
The rest of the Victory Bowl head coaches are Teague’s Ashley Montalvo (blue) and Italy’s Shauna Steinmetz (red) for volleyball, Mexia’s Evan Simpson (blue) and Gatesville’s David Truss (red) for baseball, and Groesbeck’s Alan Weinhauson and Abbott’s Johnny Jones for softball.
The fifth annual Victory Bowl softball and baseball games will be played June 5 at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, the seventh annual volleyball all-star game will be June 6 at University High School, and the 12th annual football game will be June 6 at Waco ISD Stadium. Athletes for the respective games will be announced on Feb. 9.
