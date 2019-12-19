The Mart Panthers were one of Texas’ most decorated football dynasties before they ever kicked off on Thursday.
But with three-straight state titles now, the Panthers’ place among Texas programs is becoming more well defined by the year.
By winning their school’s eighth state championship, Mart pulled into a tie for the most ever among 11-man programs. Mart, Celina, Aledo, Southlake Carroll and Katy all have eight. However, the Aledo Bearcats can move into first place by themselves if they can defeat Fort Bend Marshall on Saturday.
Richland Springs won its ninth six-man state championship by defeating Motley County on Wednesday.
But the debate will rage on in Mart about which Panthers team was the best ever.
Head coach Terry Cron, Quan Cosby and John Garrett led Mart to an undefeated state title in 1999. Those Panthers returned to the state championship round in 2000 before losing against Celina.
On Thursday, Hoffman weighed in.
“(The current Panthers have) set themselves apart from the great ’99 state championship team that everybody says is the best team to ever come through there,” Hoffman said. “(The 1999 team) might be the single-season best team that’s ever come through there. But we’re the three-time state champions and we’re already talking about No. 4.”
Already aiming for a four-peat
It doesn’t look like Mart will slow down much in 2020.
The Panthers, who have 14 sophomores on the roster, will return the championship game most outstanding defensive player in sophomore Kylderion Campbell and the most outstanding offensive player in junior Roddrell Freeman.
Mart’s chance to win four in a row was mentioned a couple of times during the team’s postgame press conference.
“It’s been a goal since I was in second grade to go four years back-to-back,” Freeman said. “This is three and I’ve got one more to go.”
Mart grew through early adversity
The story arc of Mart’s championship season will always include the fact that the Panthers had won two and lost three through their first five games of this campaign.
Those were the weeks that got Mart ready to make the run to its third-straight state title. Hoffman referred to that stretch of games several times during his postgame press conference at AT&T Stadium.
“We lost to Franklin, we lost to Holland, we lost to Refugio,” Hoffman said. “We played those guys four quarters. We had a chance in every one of them. There were things that we did that cost us to lose those games. They showed us our mistakes and the things we needed to work on.”
The difference, Hoffman said, was that his sophomores that were playing in their first few varsity games in September now have 16 battles to their credit.
So when Mart fell behind in the first half against Hamlin, the Panthers didn’t appear to be shaken.
“I just had to speak inspiring words to my teammates and get their heads where they needed to be,” Mart senior offensive and defensive lineman Chris Bledsoe said in the postgame press room. “I don’t know if I can say it with a live camera.”
