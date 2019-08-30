Two-time defending Class 2A Division II champion began its quest for a third straight title in impressive fashion, beating Bosqueville 52-14 Friday night.
The Panthers featured some new faces, but the results looked all too familiar to Central Texas football fans.
“This system has been in place here a long time,” coach Kevin Hoffman said after the opening win. “We do what we do, and it’s worked pretty well for us over the years.”
On Friday it worked to the tune of 546 yards of total offense, including 414 yards on the ground.
Running back Roddrell Freeman and wide out Klyderion Campbell, along with quarterback Kyler Martin, are the current names powering the Mart machine. Freeman rushed for 113 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns, while Campbell had a game-high 116 yards and a score, and caught a four passes 74 yards from Martin, who impressed Hoffman with his leadership and execution.
“He did a tremendous job, getting the right reads, getting us in the right offense at the right time,” Hoffman said.
Mart overwhelmed a young Bulldog squad to begin the game.
“We had a hard time matching up with their speed,” Bosqueville coach Clint Zander said. “They’re young like us, but Mart is Mart, and you won’t find too many teams with that kind of speed.”
The Panthers scored on five of their six first-half possessions, the only non-scoring drive cut short by halftime, in rolling up 370 yards on offense.
Mart got on the board with its opening possession, marching just 40 yards and overcoming a holding call. Freeman’s eight-yard run and two-point try started the scoring at the 8:39 mark of the first quarter.
Martin’s six-yard touchdown pass to DeMarion Medlock on fourth-down, and Freeman’s second TD, a three-yard run, gave the Panthers a 22-0 lead.
Martin hit Campbell on a 36-yard pass play to the Bosqueville 18, setting up Freeman’s third touchdown in the first half on the next play to make it 30-0.
The Panthers used a series of direct snaps to Keishawn Clater to move down the field on its next possession. Neven Hickman covered the final 23 yards, staking Mart to a 38-0 halftime lead.
Freeman has 109 yards rushing and a 24-yard catch from Martin in the first half. Campbell had 45 yards rushing 74 yards receiving.
The Bulldogs struggled in the first half, posting just 43 total yards. Bosqueville starter Luke Bradshaw was lifted in favor of senior Ian Guerrero in the second quarter. Guerrero was 0-4 in the air before halftime.
Zander said the quarterback competition isn’t settled just yet. Bradshaw came back in the second half and tossed a 33-yard touchdown to Ryan Roark to break up the shutout in the third quarter. Running back Henexson added a nine-yard touchdown run for Bosqueville, who outscored Mart 14-13 after halftime, taking advantage of three second-half Panther fumbles.
The Bulldogs had 217 yards of offense in the game.
Martin finished 8 of 10 passing for 132 yards and a touchdown. He completed passes to five different receivers before heading to the bench midway through the third quarter with Mart leading 44-7. Neven Hickman had 85 yards and a touchdown, and Dillon Lundy stepped in front of a Bradshaw pass and returned it 11 yards for a score.
Lundy finished 8-15 for 120 yards. Blaine Reynolds was Bosqueville’s leading rusher with 96 yards on 14 carries. Roark caught three passes 80 yards, including an acrobatic takeaway from a Mart defender on the touchdown.
