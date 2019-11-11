Final Texas Football high school rankings
LEWISVILLE — Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's final high school football rankings, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team's record in parentheses, last week's result and last week's ranking:
CLASS 6A
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Duncanville (10-0) — W: 49-0, Dallas Molina — 1
2. Katy (10-0) — W: 57-0, Katy Taylor — 2
3. Allen (10-0) — W: 34-10, Plano West — 3
4. Longview (10-0) — W: 49-14, Mesquite — 4
5. Galena Park North Shore (9-1) — W: 62-0, Channelview — 5
6. Southlake Carroll (10-0) — W: 49-8, Keller Timber Creek — 6
7. Cy-Fair (10-0) — W: 41-7, Cypress Creek — 8
8. Spring Westfield (9-1) — W: 52-6, Aldine Davis — 9
9. Humble Atascocita (9-1) — W: 42-7, Humble — 10
10. Arlington Martin (9-1) — W: 44-19, Arlington Bowie — 11
11. Lake Travis (9-1) — W: 49-14, Austin Anderson — 12
12. Austin Westlake (9-1) — W: 63-0, Austin Bowie — 13
13. Dickinson (9-1) — W: 49-0, Alvin — 14
14. Denton Guyer (9-1) — W: 53-6, Keller Fossil Ridge — 15
15. Cedar Hill (8-2) — W: 28-27, DeSoto — 16
16. SA Northside Brandeis (10-0) — W: 28-12, SA Northside Taft — 19
17. Schertz Clemens (9-1) — W: 34-30, Converse Judson — 21
18. Austin Vandegrift (10-0) — W: 20-17, Round Rock Stony Point — 18
19. Katy Tompkins (9-1) — Idle — 20
20. Converse Judson (9-1) — L: 34-30, Schertz Clemens — 7
21. Euless Trinity (9-1) — W: 56-7, NRH Richland — 23
22. Rockwall (8-2) — Idle — 24
23. Cibolo Steele (8-2) — W: 35-20, SA East Central — 25
24. Fort Bend Travis (10-0) — W: 21-10, Fort Bend Bush — NR
25. Arlington Lamar (9-1) — W: 34-33, Arlington — NR
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Frisco Lone Star (10-0) — W: Frisco Heritage, 77-7 — 1
2. Alvin Shadow Creek (10-0) — W: Rosenberg Terry, 63-0 — 2
3. Denton Ryan (10-0) — W: NRH Birdville, 41-14 — 3
4. Dallas Highland Park (9-1) — W: Mansfield Timberview, 43-21 — 4
5. Lufkin (9-1) — W: Waller, 42-14 — 5
6. Cedar Park (9-1) — W: Manor, 49-24 — 6
7. SA Wagner (9-1) — Idle — 7
8. Lancaster (8-2) — W: Dallas Wilson, 39-3 — 9
9. Hutto (8-1) — W: Leander Rouse, 34-15 — 10
10. New Caney (10-0) — W: New Caney Porter, 37-0 — NR
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Aledo (9-1) — W: Arlington Seguin, 56-13 — 1
2. Manvel (10-0) — W: Houston Waltrip, 49-0 — 2
3. A&M Consolidated (10-0) — W: Cleveland, 62-3 — 4
4. Fort Bend Marshall (9-1) — W: Houston Madison, 68-0 — 5
5. Port Lavaca Calhoun (8-2) — W: CC Calallen, 17-6 — 8
6. Lubbock Cooper (9-1) — W: Canyon Randall, 37-31 — 6
7. Red Oak (9-1) — W: Seagoville, 48-13 — 7
8. CC Calallen (9-1) — L: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 17-6 — 3
9. Kerrville Tivy (9-1) — W: Castroville Medina Valley, 35-14 — 9
10. Barbers Hill (9-1) — W: Santa Fe, 34-7 — 10
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Argyle (10-0) — W: 30-13, Celina — 1
2. Carthage (10-0) — W: 49-11, Kilgore — 2
3. La Vega (9-1) — W: 59-0, Gatesville — 3
4. Decatur (10-0) — W: 49-12, Gainesville — 4
5. Dumas (10-0) — W: 45-13, Hereford — 5
6. Lampasas (9-1) — W: 47-35, Fredericksburg — 7
7. Springtown (9-1) — W: 61-7, Burkburnett — 8
8. Brownwood (9-1) — W: 41-14, China Spring — 9
9. Beeville Jones (10-0) — Idle — 10
10. Andrews (9-1) — W: 35-20, Seminole — NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (9-1) — Idle — 1
2. Connally (10-0) — W: 41-27, Robinson — 2
3. West Orange-Stark (7-1) — W: 42-7, Hamshire-Fannett — 3
4. Midland Greenwood (10-0) — Idle — 4
5. Lubbock Estacado (10-0) — W: 42-12, Levelland — 5
6. Gilmer (7-3) — W: 44-0, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau — 6
7. Sunnyvale (10-0) — W: 42-20, Farmersville — 7
8. Geronimo Navarro (10-0) — W: 41-38, Bandera — 8
9. Iowa Park (9-1) — W: 42-14, Krum — 9
10. Jasper (7-1) — W: 51-20, Center — 10
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Wall (10-0) — W: Early, 49-7 — 1
2. Grandview (9-1) — W: Maypearl, 49-16 — 2
3. Malakoff (9-1) — W: Kemp, 84-0 — 3
4. Bushland (10-0) — W: Muleshoe, 76-0 — 4
5. Diboll (10-0) — W: Trinity, 34-0 — 5
6. Troy (9-1) — Idle — 6
7. Pottsboro (10-0) — W: Lone Oak, 45-12 — 7
8. Cameron Yoe (9-1) — W: Lago Vista, 45-35 — 8
9. Eastland (9-1) — W: Tuscola Jim Ned, 29-14 — 9
10. George West (10-0) — W: Falfurrias, 63-6 — 10
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Canadian (10-0) — W: Spearman, 46-17 — 1
2. East Bernard (10-0) — Idle — 2
3. Newton (9-1) — W: Anderson-Shiro, 32-18 — 3
4. Gunter (9-1) — W: Callisburg, 58-0 — 5
5. Abernathy (9-1) — W: Idalou, 42-7 — 6
6. Cisco (9-1) — W: Bangs, 38-20 — 7
7. Poth (9-1) — W: Stockdale, 47-0 — 8
8. Palmer (10-0) — W: Blooming Grove, 45-15 — 9
9. Rogers (9-1) — L: Clifton, 27-21 — 4
10. Daingerfield (8-2) — W: New Diana, 20-16 — 10
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Refugio (10-0) — W: 53-14, Three Rivers — 1
2. Shiner (10-0) — W: 62-6, Wallis Brazos — 2
3. San Saba (10-0) — W: 54-7, De Leon — 3
4. San Augustine (9-0) — W: 55-0, Shelbyville — 4
5. Hawley (10-0) — W: 62-37, Ozona — 5
6. Post (10-0) — W: 52-6, Floydada — 6
7. Holland (10-0) — W: 69-2, Milano — 7
8. Alto (10-0) — W: 50-15, Gladewater Union Grove — 8
9. Mason (8-2) — W: 56-0, Sabinal — 9
10. Stinnett West Texas (8-2) — W: 55-19, Sunray — 10
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Falls City (9-1) — W: 62-0, Pettus — 1
2. Mart (7-3) — W: 40-7, Frost — 3
3. Stratford (9-1) — W: 47-12, Gruver — 4
4. Wellington (9-1) — W: 38-18, Wheeler — 5
5. Hamlin (7-2) — W: 66-20, Albany — 6
6. Flatonia (9-1) — W: 54-19, Louise — 7
7. Grapeland (8-2) — Idle — 9
8. Albany (7-3) — L: 66-20, Hamlin — 2
9. Eldorado (9-1) — W: 14-7, Christoval — 10
10. Wheeler (8-2) — L: 38-18, Wellington — 8
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Gail Borden County (10-0) — W: Lenorah Grady, 58-0 — 3
2. Rankin (9-1) — W: Balmorhea, 68-44 — 6
3. Balmorhea (9-1) — L: Rankin, 68-44 — 1
4. McLean (9-1) — W: Miami, 53-8 — 2
5. Ira (10-0) — W: Hermleigh, 48-0 — 4
6. White Deer (8-2) — W: Turkey Valley, 62-16 — 7
7. Garden City (8-2) — W: Sterling City, 64-46 — 15
8. May (9-1) — W: Lingleville, 64-0 — 9
9. Avalon (10-0) — W: Milford, 55-54 — 10
10. Milford (7-3) — L: Avalon, 55-54 — 8
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Jayton (10-0) — Idle — 1
2. Grandfalls-Royalty (9-1) — Idle — 2
3. Richland Springs (9-0) — W: Rochelle, 70-6 — 3
4. Gordon (9-1) — W: Strawn, 27-26 — 7
5. Strawn (6-4) — L: Gordon, 27-26 — 6
6. Matador Motley County (7-3) — W: Silverton, 74-13 — 8
7. Calvert (7-3) — W: McDade, 51-6 — 5
8. Blackwell (10-0) — W: Loraine, 54-38 — 4
9. Blanket (8-2) — W: Sidney, 50-0 — 10
10. Oakwood (6-4) — W: Trinidad, 73-28 — 11
___
11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Cedar Hill Trinity (9-1) — W: Bullard Brook Hill, 44-7 — 1
2. FW Nolan (10-0) — W: Addison Trinity Christian, 27-19 — 2
3. Houston Second Baptist (10-0) — W: Houston Lutheran South, 42-14 — 3
4. Austin Regents (8-1) — Idle — 4
5. Dallas Parish Episcopal (9-1) — W: SA Cornerstone, 40-0 — 5
___
SIX-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Baytown Christian (8-0) — W: Bellville Faith, 60-6 — 1
2. Dallas Lakehill Prep (9-0) — W: Dallas Lutheran, 49-0 — 2
3. Watauga Harvest Christian (10-0) — W: Abilene Christian, 66-52 — 3
4. Houston Emery-Weiner (9-1) — W: Katy Faith West, 63-13 — 4
5. Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (9-1) — Idle — 5
